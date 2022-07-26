Alvin Kamara vs. NFC South

Most of the NFL world, and especially the New Orleans Saints, are awaiting a probable league suspension for RB Alvin Kamara.

Arrested and charged with felony assault for a February incident in a Las Vegas hotel, Kamara has already had a preliminary hearing rescheduled twice. Kamara’s next hearing date is scheduled for Monday, August 1.

NFL Player Conduct Policy dictates that the usual punishment for such an infraction is a six-game suspension. The commissioner’s office reserves the right to reduce or lengthen any player suspension.

The NFL typically waits until the official outcome of a court case before handing out its punishment. Kamara’s representatives have stated that the running back will plead not guilty to the charges, meaning that the preliminary hearing is only one step in the trial process.

That is significant because unless Kamara pleads no contest or agrees to a deal, then the trial process, and resulting league punishment, could be delayed until well into the season. The Saints open 2022 with three straight pivotal games against NFC South rivals.

New Orleans is coming off an injury-ravaged 9-8 season where they missed the postseason for the first time since 2016. Kamara, one of the league’s most feared players, is the focal point of the offensive attack. The 27-year-old Kamara is entering his sixth NFL season. His five-year totals are 4,238 rushing yards, 373 receptions for 3,263 yards, and 68 total touchdowns.

Here is how Kamara has fared against the rest of the NFC South since entering the league in 2017.

vs. Falcons (10 games)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

7-3 record

603 rushing yards (4.7 avg.)

46 receptions, 368 yards

3 touchdowns

A concussion in Kamara’s first game against Atlanta in 2017 limited him to only six snaps. Since then, he’s averaged 105 all-purpose yards per game against his team's most bitter rival. Kamara has had two 100-yard performances against the Falcons, one rushing and one receiving.

The Saints travel to Atlanta to open the regular season on September 11. They'll host the Falcons in a week 15 rematch. New Orleans has won their last four contests in Atlanta, with Kamara averaging 133 total yards per outing.

vs. Buccaneers (11 games)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

8-3 record

549 rushing yards (4.1 avg.)

60 receptions, 513 yards

11 touchdowns

Kamara has been an all-purpose nightmare for every team he’s faced, but no franchise more so than Tampa Bay. He’s averaged 97 yards per outing against them and has more touchdowns than any other opponent he’s faced. That includes the only special teams score of his career, a 106-yard kickoff return as a rookie.

The Saints host the Buccaneers in their home opener on September 18, with the rematch in Tampa Bay on December 5. New Orleans has won seven consecutive regular season games against the Buccaneers. Kamara has been especially productive against them at home.

In five regular season games against Tampa Bay in the Superdome, Kamara has scored 8 touchdowns. Three of his four highest rushing totals against the Buccaneers have been at home, and he has 29 receptions for 304 yards in five regular season meetings in the dome.

vs. Panthers (9 games)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY

8-1 record

400 rushing yards (4.5 avg.)

44 receptions, 341 yards

8 touchdowns

Kamara has been consistent, but has yet to have a breakout game against Carolina. He’s had over 65 yards receiving and at least 60 yards rushing against them three times. His first NFL touchdown came against the Panthers in week 3 of the 2017 season.

New Orleans travels to face Carolina in week 3 on September 25. They'll host them for the rematch in the regular season finale. Kamara has averaged 58 all-purpose yards per game and has scored four touchdowns in four career meetings at Carolina.

The Saints have a 23-7 record against the rest of the NFC South with Alvin Kamara in the lineup, a .767 winning percentage. He’s averaged 106 all-purpose yards in those meetings, while recording three 100-yard outings and scoring 21 touchdowns.

Read More Saints News