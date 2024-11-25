SI

Saquon Barkley Had Fired-Up Message for Eagles O-Line After Record-Breaking Night

The running back is spreading the love after the Birds slammed the Rams 37-20.

Brigid Kennedy

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball during game against Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 24, 2024.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball during game against Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 24, 2024. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had a legacy-defining night against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, running for a monstrous 255 yards (a career high) and two awe-inspiring touchdowns that helped the Birds soar to a decisive 37-20 victory. If the Penn State alum wasn't already in the MVP conversation, he certainly is now.

Following the game, Barkley had a succinct but fired-up message for the Eagles offensive line, who gave the RB the space he needed to high tail it into the end zone: "How 'bout them boys up front!!!"

It was a fitting end to an absolutely crazy day of football, which also saw the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Washington Commanders in a last-second thriller. We'll see if Barkley can replicate some of that same magic for next week's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Barkley has rushed for 1,392 yards through 11 games and is leading the league in total rushing yards, yards from scrimmage (1,649), yards per attempt (6.2) and yards per game (126.5). He's proven to be worth the pickup for Philadelphia who signed him this offseason in free agency.

BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated and a proud graduate of Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. She previously covered political news, sporting news, and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading, and watching the Steelers.

