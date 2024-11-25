Saquon Barkley Had Fired-Up Message for Eagles O-Line After Record-Breaking Night
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had a legacy-defining night against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, running for a monstrous 255 yards (a career high) and two awe-inspiring touchdowns that helped the Birds soar to a decisive 37-20 victory. If the Penn State alum wasn't already in the MVP conversation, he certainly is now.
Following the game, Barkley had a succinct but fired-up message for the Eagles offensive line, who gave the RB the space he needed to high tail it into the end zone: "How 'bout them boys up front!!!"
It was a fitting end to an absolutely crazy day of football, which also saw the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Washington Commanders in a last-second thriller. We'll see if Barkley can replicate some of that same magic for next week's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Barkley has rushed for 1,392 yards through 11 games and is leading the league in total rushing yards, yards from scrimmage (1,649), yards per attempt (6.2) and yards per game (126.5). He's proven to be worth the pickup for Philadelphia who signed him this offseason in free agency.