Sauce Gardner Had Funny Response to Video of Young Jets Fan Sobbing After Trade News
The Jets traded Sauce Gardner on Tuesday in one of the most shocking NFL trade deadline moves in recent memory. Gardner was an All-Pro corner from the very start of his career in New York; while his play hasn’t been quite as elite the last two years he was still the most talented player on the Jets’ roster. The team’s decision to trade him was a big surprise and indicates the front office’s shift to trying to build out the roster via the draft rather than with whatever talent remains from previous, failed regimes.
It was also a devastating series of events for the Jets fans who have grown to love watching Gardner work every fall Sunday since he was picked fourth in the 2022 NFL draft. It was particularly devastating for one young Jets fan whose father recorded his reaction to learning Gardner was heading out of town; the poor kid broke down sobbing upon learning his favorite player was leaving.
Gardner saw the video and, instead of trying to comfort the fan going through the pain of a trade, offered up a funny response: “you should've at least waited til tmrw” with two crying emojis.
An amusing response but it’s unclear why waiting a day would help. Maybe to just soften the blow? Hard to say if that’s possible given the young fan’s heart visibly shattered in that video. Waiting until Wednesday probably wouldn’t have helped.
But as he declared near the end, he’s a Colts fan now. He’ll undoubtedly be hoping to see Gardner make his debut in an Indianapolis uniform on Sunday morning when the Colts take on the Falcons in Germany.