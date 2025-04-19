SI

Report: Seahawks Open to Trading Backup QB After Sam Darnold and Drew Lock Signings

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Howell signals to his team before a play in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
The Seattle Seahawks' quarterback room may see even more change this offseason. This time, it could be backup quarterback Sam Howell who could be on the move, according to a new report from ESPN.

Seattle made a splash by signing Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract to become their new starting quarterback, replacing Geno Smith who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Then, the Seahawks brought back Drew Lock for a second stint with the team to back up Darnold.

That leaves Howell, who made two appearances for Seattle last season as he backed up Smith, potentially on the outside looking in for the Seahawks' backup quarterback job next season. And according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Brady Henderson, Seattle is open to moving Howell in a trade and has already received inquiries from teams interested in the fourth-year quarterback.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider mentioned in a local radio appearance Thursday that the team planned for Howell and Lock to compete for the second quarterback spot. Jaren Hall is also on the roster, currently slotted behind Lock and Howell in the depth chart. With a crowded quarterback room, the team may elect to recoup an asset in exchange for Howell since he is reportedly garnering some interest around the league.

Howell was selected in the fifth round by the Washington Commanders during the 2022 NFL draft. After two seasons in Washington, including one as their starter in 2023, he was traded to Seattle for a minor amount of draft capital. He went 4-13 as the Commanders' starter in 2023, throwing for 3,946 yards and 21 touchdowns to 21 interceptions.

Now, the North Carolina product may be finding his third new team in the same amount of seasons.

