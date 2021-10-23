3 'Best-Case Scenarios' For Seahawks in Crucial Monday Night Game vs. Saints

For the sake of their season, the Seahawks are getting close to "must-win" territory. In fact, they may already be there, heading into a crucial Monday night affair with the Saints at a record of 2-4.

Coming out of the next two weeks with a pair of victories would revitalize their postseason aspirations, marking a return to .500 with Russell Wilson potentially waiting on the other side of their Week 9 bye. That will require them to win their first home game of the year, under the prime time lights of Monday Night Football.

Here are three "best-case scenarios" to help them get that done.

1. Seahawks limit Alvin Kamara's impact

The Seahawks won't be able to shut Kamara down, but they can certainly limit him. They were able to do so against another dynamic back in Najee Harris last week, holding him to just 81 yards on the ground and 46 through the air. If they can do the same—or better—facing Kamara, that will go a long way to keeping the pace of play in their control. Easier said than done, of course, but Seattle exhibited positive signs of a turnaround on defense last week and did so by keeping its opponent's rushing attack in check. Plus, putting the game in the hands of Jameis Winston, who's thrown 33 interceptions in his last 21 starts, is probably the easiest path to victory for Ken Norton Jr.'s unit.

2. Tre Brown continues strong start to NFL career

Active for his first professional football game last week, Brown gave Seattle a reason to be positive about its cornerback group for once. Allowing just two catches on five targets for a meager nine yards, his arrival has breathed new life into a defense that has greatly struggled on the back end. But this week presents a whole new challenge—one that will put Brown's downfield coverage to the test. With the likes of Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris, Winston and the Saints offense will look to air it out quite a bit in this one. If Brown holds strong once again, the Seahawks may finally be able to say they've found their left cornerback.

3. With or without Alex Collins, Seattle's run game thrives

After becoming the first Seahawks running back to eclipse 100 yards since Chris Carson did it in Week 15 of the 2019 season, Collins suffered hip and glute injuries that have held him out of the last two days of practice. If he's rendered unable to go on Monday night, that would thrust Rashaad Penny into the starting role, in the week of his activation from injured reserve. The situation is far from ideal, but Seattle's offensive line dominated the second half of the team's eventual 23-20 overtime loss in Pittsburgh. If that level of play is carried over into this game, it likely won't matter who's carrying the ball out of the Seahawks' backfield.