5 Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Battle Rams in Wild Card Rematch

All eyes will be on DK Metcalf vs. Jalen Ramsey Part III. But ultimately, the winner of Saturday's NFC West grudge match could be decided in the trenches by the team able to muster the most pressure on the opposing quarterback.

For the third consecutive season, the Seahawks will kick off their postseason run in the Wild Card round, hosting a familiar foe in the Rams for the second time in three weeks. This will be the second time the two teams have met in the postseason, with the Rams upsetting the Seahawks at home back in 2004.

Both teams enter Saturday's playoff opener with momentum, as Seattle scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat San Francisco 26-23 to extend its winning streak to four games. Meanwhile, Los Angeles outlasted Arizona in a battle of backup quarterbacks for an 18-7 win to lock up a wild card spot in Week 17.

Which matchups will be most pivotal in determining which NFC West rival advances to the Divisional Round? Here are five matchups to keep a close eye on as postseason drama unfolds at Lumen Field.

--Seahawks receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett versus Rams cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams: In the two earlier contests between these rivals, Ramsey locked down Metcalf, limiting him to one reception for 11 yards and no touchdowns. Meanwhile, Williams has been a thorn in Russell Wilson's side, intercepting him twice in Week 10 and nearly reeling in a third interception against him in Week 16. The Seahawks were able to mix in pre-snap motion to get Metcalf away from Ramsey three weeks ago - much to the dismay of the shutdown corner - and he caught six passes for 59 yards. But in this playoff rematch, Wilson can't fear taking a deep shot or two to his top target, who had separation against Ramsey a few times in the first encounter between these teams. As for Williams, his aggressiveness jumping routes needs to be used against him. If Seattle's line can provide enough time for Wilson and allow receivers to execute double moves, Lockett should have more success working against the feisty cornerback.

--Seahawks defensive ends Carlos Dunlap, Benson Mayowa, and Alton Robinson versus Rams tackles Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein: One of the big keys to Seattle's NFC West-clinching victory three weeks ago was generating consistent pressure on Jared Goff off the edge, as Dunlap and Mayowa produced six pressures apiece and Robinson amassed three on just 10 pass rushing snaps. But that may not be near as easy with Whitworth returning to the lineup. Before going down with a knee injury in the first game between these two teams, the 39-year old hadn't allowed a sack and surrendered just six quarterback pressures on 600 offensive snaps per Pro Football Focus. He's also still one of the better run blocking left tackles in the NFL, which will only help Cam Akers and Malcolm Brown running off the left side. On the opposite side of the line, Havenstein did allow a pair of pressures in Week 16, so Dunlap and his pass rushing counterparts may be able to do some damage against him. Regardless, to replicate their defensive success from three weeks ago, the Seahawks will need to win with four-man rushes, particularly off the edge to harass Jared Goff or John Wolford.

--Seahawks guards Mike Iupati/Damien Lewis and center Ethan Pocic versus Rams defensive tackles Aaron Donald, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and Michael Brockers: As will always be the case when these teams tangle, the Seahawks' top priority remains trying to slow down Donald. Though he was held without a sack in Week 10, the perennial All-Pro got to Wilson for the 13th time in his career in Week 16 and dominated reserve guard Jordan Simmons with eight quarterback pressures. The good news for Seattle? The offensive line will be at full strength for the first time in three games against Los Angeles, including having left guard Mike Iupati back in the lineup after missing two games with a neck injury. Iupati has had his share of issues against Donald, but he should be better equipped to handle him in a playoff game than Simmons. It will also be crucial for Lewis and Iupati to win their battles against Joseph-Day, who had a sack in Week 16, as well as Brockers, with both players also being plenty capable of wreaking havoc as interior rushers. Communication in the interior will also be key working against stunts, something the Seahawks have struggled with in recent weeks.

--Seahawks safety Jamal Adams and linebackers Bobby Wagner/Jordyn Brooks versus Rams tight ends Tyler Higbee/Gerald Everett and running back Cam Akers: This will be an important matchup no matter who plays quarterback, but if Goff can't go and Wolford earns the start, tight ends and running backs will be a bigger part of the Rams game plan throwing the football. Last week, Akers led the team with four receptions for 52 yards, while Higbee had three receptions for 41 yards. Wolford only completed 12 passes to receivers during the game, while his 10 other completions went to running backs and tight ends. Considering the Rams' high usage of play action and bootleg rollouts, the pressure will once again be on Wagner and Brooks to be disciplined in their zone drops, while the banged-up Adams will draw a tough assignment working against either Higbee or Everett in coverage. All three players will have to be prepared for dump off passes to Akers and Brown as well.

--Seahawks tight ends Greg Olsen, Jacob Hollister, and Will Dissly versus Rams linebackers Troy Reeder/Micah Kiser and safety Jordan Fuller: While Metcalf and Lockett were entangled in tough duels against Ramsey and Williams, Seattle's tight ends came through with five receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown in Week 16, helping the team pull away in the second half. Wilson was able to take advantage of Fuller late in the contest three weeks ago, as Hollister beat him on a wheel route for a 13-yard touchdown. It's also worth noting Wilson airmailed a second touchdown to Hollister in the first half, once again showing the Seahawks could scheme their tight ends open. In this grudge match, especially with Olsen being healthier coming off a torn fascia in his foot, the group should be emphasized in the passing game given ideal matchups in coverage and the extra attention being paid to Seattle's outside receivers. Look for Wilson to target his trio of reliable veterans early and often in the quick passing game.