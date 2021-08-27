Analysis: 5 Offensive Players to Watch in Seahawks' Preseason Finale Versus Chargers

Reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez give you five offensive players to keep an eye on as the Seahawks wrap up the preseason against the Chargers.

The Seahawks' fairly lackluster preseason is coming to a close this Saturday. Many of the team's starters are expected to play against the Chargers, but for how long remains to be seen. The biggest storyline in this one, however, will be the players looking to make Seattle's initial 53-man roster in their final audition of the summer.

Check out the video above as Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez break down five offensive players to watch.