Halftime Observations: Broncos 17, Seahawks 0

With the Broncos playing most of their starters and the Seahawks sitting most of theirs, the first half at Lumen Field wound up being a lopsided affair with numerous injuries making the situation even worse for the home team.

The Seahawks and Broncos played a half of football at Lumen Field, if you want to call it that. With the visitors playing most of their starters and home squad choosing to rest the majority of them, it shouldn't come as a surprise the team playing better football players went into the locker room with a comfortable 17-0 lead.

The good news? Reserves will have an opportunity to get the Seahawks back into this football game over the next two quarters and build a case for a roster spot. The even better news? There's only six quarters left before the regular season arrives.

A few quick thoughts from a grueling first half of exhibition play:

1. The Seahawks reserve-led offense didn't stand a chance against Denver's starters.

For a second straight week, Seattle decided against playing Russell Wilson and most of its offensive starters, while Denver played most of its starting lineup. Among those who dressed for the visitors, All-Pro safety Justin Simmons played on the opening series and somehow, backup quarterback Alex McGough didn't notice him while rolling out to the right and threw him a gimme interception along the sideline. From there, even as starters started checking out for the Broncos, the Seahawks weren't able to get much going. They ended the half with 108 yards of offense and even when they moved the ball with some success, McGough couldn't stop turning the ball over, losing 20 yards on a strip sack and throwing an ugly interception on a botched screen pass. Fans can thank their lucky stars No. 3 will be back under center with his entire supporting cast in Week 1.

2. The defense provided a bit more resistance, if you want to call it that, but the final outcome wasn't any better.

Trying to figure out who will start at quarterback in Week 1 between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, Denver played most of its starters on offense as well against a Seattle defense missing Carlos Dunlap, Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, Poona Ford, and Bobby Wagner. There were a few decent plays sprinkled into the first two defensive drives, including an impressive run stop by Rasheem Green at the goal line. But despite forcing the Broncos into three fourth down situations on those two possessions, Carroll's defense couldn't stop the opposition on any of those plays, including yielding a 35-yard completion to Jerry Jeudy after Bridgewater deftly stepped up into the pocket to evade multiple pass rushers. Denver punctuated both drives with touchdowns to build a quick 14-0 lead and then Bridgewater and company checked out of the game.

3. Based on how injury luck played out in the first two quarters, fans should be grateful few starters played any snaps.

If anyone wants to know why the Seahawks have been more cautious about playing starters this preseason, they should understand why after two quarters tonight. Before the whistle even blew on the opening kickoff, linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven badly hyper-extended his knee and had to be carted off the field. Early in the second quarter, safety Ryan Neal went to the locker room with an undisclosed injury. Then late in the half, receivers Aaron Fuller and John Ursua suffered injuries, with the latter being taken off the field on a cart after dropping at the top of his route with a non-contact injury. Burr-Kirven and Ursua were promptly ruled out, a sign their injuries were severe ones. Seattle can only hope and pray to get through the last two quarters without losing anyone else.