Keys to a Seahawks Week 5 Victory vs. Rams on Thursday Night Football

What will it take for Seattle to improve to 3-2 and avenge a playoff loss to Los Angeles in January? Reporter Corbin Smith and analyst Rob Rang break down several areas the Seahawks must excel on Thursday night, including limiting play action productivity for the Rams.

Squaring off for the first time since a wild card matchup in January, the Seahawks and Rams will clash on Thursday Night Football at Lumen Field with important early season NFC West positioning on the line.

What must Seattle accomplish to enact some revenge for last year's playoff defeat at the hands of its bitter rival? Reporter Corbin Smith and analyst Rob Rang tackle several keys to victory, including improved third down efficiency on both sides of the ball, Russell Wilson not being afraid to test star cornerback Jalen Ramsey matched up against DK Metcalf, and unleashing a certain pass rushing safety on Matthew Stafford.

Watch the entire conversation in the video above.

