    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe NestSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Keys to a Seahawks Week 5 Victory vs. Rams on Thursday Night Football

    What will it take for Seattle to improve to 3-2 and avenge a playoff loss to Los Angeles in January? Reporter Corbin Smith and analyst Rob Rang break down several areas the Seahawks must excel on Thursday night, including limiting play action productivity for the Rams.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Squaring off for the first time since a wild card matchup in January, the Seahawks and Rams will clash on Thursday Night Football at Lumen Field with important early season NFC West positioning on the line.

    What must Seattle accomplish to enact some revenge for last year's playoff defeat at the hands of its bitter rival? Reporter Corbin Smith and analyst Rob Rang tackle several keys to victory, including improved third down efficiency on both sides of the ball, Russell Wilson not being afraid to test star cornerback Jalen Ramsey matched up against DK Metcalf, and unleashing a certain pass rushing safety on Matthew Stafford.

    Watch the entire conversation in the video above.

    Related Seahawks Game Week Content

    USATSI_13456770
    Game Day

    Keys to a Seahawks Week 5 Victory vs. Rams on Thursday Night Football

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_15203565
    Game Day

    Picks to Click: Seahawks vs. Rams

    14 hours ago
    Russell Wilson Tyler Lockett
    Seahawks News

    Calendar Gives Russell Wilson, Seahawks Unique Advantage in Thursday's Prime Time Tilt Against Rams

    16 hours ago
    Chris Carson
    Seahawks News

    Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge Ruled Out, RB Chris Carson Questionable vs. Rams

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16787367
    GM Report

    Enemy Confidential: Seahawks Face Stiffest Test Yet in High-Octane Rams

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_13125801
    Seahawks News

    Master and Apprentice: Shane Waldron Looking to Upset Mentor Sean McVay in First Meeting

    21 hours ago
    gilmore
    Seahawks News

    After Release From New England, Will Seahawks Pursue Free Agent CB Stephon Gilmore?

    Oct 6, 2021
    Russell Wilson sacked by Nick Bosa
    Seahawks News

    In Quest For Complete Game, Third Down Struggles Remain Seahawks' Achilles Heel

    Oct 5, 2021