Keys to Victory: How Seahawks Can Beat Cardinals in Week 18 Finale

In what could be the final game for coach Pete Carroll and/or quarterback Russell Wilson with the Seahawks, what must the team do to upset the Cardinals on their home turf? Reporter Corbin Smith and Nick Lee break down their keys to victory at State Farm Stadium.

With four quarters left to play in their 2021 season before entering offseason mode, Russell Wilson and the 6-10 Seahawks will hit the road one last time aiming to play spoiler as they face the 11-5 Cardinals in Week 18.

What must Seattle accomplish to pull off the upset and prevent Arizona from winning an NFC West title in the season finale? Reporter Corbin Smith and Nick Lee dissect several keys to victory, including capitalizing on a short-handed Cardinals interior defensive line with a dose of Rashaad Penny and the run game along with slowing down tight end Zach Ertz with a fourth-string strong safety.

Check out all of Corbin and Nick's keys in the video above and watch the Locked On Seahawks podcast in its entirety below!