Picks to Click: Seahawks at Vikings

The Seahawks head to Minnesota for their first-ever regular season visit to U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday. Facing the Vikings for the fourth time in as many years, they'll look to bounce back from a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Titans in their home opener.

Here are five players who will help them get back on track.

RB Chris Carson

Why break tradition? I'm picking Carson for the third-straight week, especially with a modest run defense on the docket. Bengals running back Joe Mixon chipped away at the Vikings to the tune of 127 yards and one score on 29 carries, and the Cardinals combined for over 100 yards on the ground against them as well. Both head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron emphasized the run game this week, so Carson should be in line for a heavier workload than he received versus the Titans. In three career games at the Vikings, he's rushed for 244 yards on 51 carries—scoring in each matchup. Look for him to be a key point of emphasis in Waldron's gameplan as the Seahawks aim for a more methodical offensive approach on Sunday.

WR Tyler Lockett

The Patrick Peterson era in Minnesota has gotten off to a rocky start. Through the first two weeks of the season, Peterson and fellow outside cornerback Bashaud Breeland have allowed 266 yards and five touchdowns on 15 receptions to opposing receivers. It's possible Cameron Dantzler could replace Breeland in the starting lineup, but no matter who roams the Vikings' defensive backfield, Lockett should have a considerable advantage on Sunday. Right now, there aren't many receivers doing what Lockett is doing and there's no reason to think his red-hot start will come to a halt anytime soon. Nickel corner Mackensie Alexander has also struggled in the slot this year, where Lockett has lined up more than he has since 2016 (64.6 percent). The stars may be aligned for the seventh-year receiver to eclipse 400 yards on the year.

DE Alton Robinson

This one is, admittedly, somewhat of a reach because Robinson has gotten the short end of the stick in regards to snaps thus far. The Seahawks only rushed the second-year man five times against the Titans and yet he still impacted the game in a major way, recording a strip-sack turnover on quarterback Ryan Tannehill deep in Tennessee territory. He's arguably been the team's most effective pass rusher through the first two games of the season, registering four pressures in just 11 possible attempts. He's earned the right to more opportunities and should make the most of them against Vikings left tackle Rashod Hill, who's already credited with five pressures this year.

LB Bobby Wagner

It's hard to have a more active game than Wagner did last Sunday, posting a whopping 20 tackles—16 of them on his own—and a sack. However, the Seahawks will need their future Hall of Fame linebacker in a big way once again, especially if Dalvin Cook (ankle) is able to play. But whether it's Cook or Alexander Mattison taking the bulk of the carries, the Vikings are sure to run the ball a hefty amount and attack the middle of the field with Adam Thielen and company. Minnesota is going to move the chains some, but Wagner will be critical in keeping the damage to a minimum.

S Jamal Adams

Adams has been quiet in the box score thus far, but that's bound to end sooner rather than later. He's come close to greatly impacting each of the Seahawks' first pair of games, particularly in the pass rushing department, and this should be the week he finally seals the deal. Expect Adams to be all over the field in this one, reminding fans why the organization heavily invested in him.