Picks to Click: Seahawks vs. Jaguars

Losers of three straight, the Seahawks head into a Halloween day matchup with the Jaguars in desperate need of a win before their bye week. Coming out victorious won't necessarily spark a rise from the dead, but it'll keep them from being firmly put to rest in their coffin for the 2021 season.

If Seattle does find its way back into the win column, here are five players who will help in doing so.

WR DK Metcalf

Despite being under-utilized against the Saints, Metcalf still found a way to make his presence felt on Monday. Now, it's up to offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to get the ball in his star receiver's hands more often and help backup quarterback Geno Smith find a rhythm. Expect the third-year wideout, who's well on his way to another 1,000-yard season, to expose Jacksonville's 31st-ranked pass defense.

TE Will Dissly

Tight ends have terrorized the Jaguars' defense for 474 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 39 targets. Dissly's usage in the passing game has been inconsistent, but when he's had his opportunities, he's made the most of them. Look for Smith to utilize the former University of Washington standout as a crutch in the middle of the field.

DE Darrell Taylor

Two weeks removed from a scary neck injury suffered in Pittsburgh, Taylor was not listed on the team's final injury report Friday. He's going to play, though it remains to be seen just how much. Nevertheless, this is a great way for him to pick up right where he left off. Jacksonville tackles Cam Robinson and Jawaan Taylor have allowed 32 pressures in six games, though the former has yet to surrender a sack. But there's a first time for everything.

LB Jordyn Brooks

Despite recording just four tackles, Brooks played his best game of the year on Monday. He made a huge tipped pass to save a possible touchdown, stuffed Saints running back Alvin Kamara on a key 3rd and 1 and recovered a fumble forced by defensive back Ugo Amadi in New Orleans territory. The Seahawks will need that playmaker once again, especially against the running threats of Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back James Robinson. His speed will play a huge role in this one.

CB Tre Brown

The Seahawks keep alternating Brown and Sidney Jones in and out of the left cornerback spot, but it's time to pick a lane and it's become clear which one it should be. Jones has been fortunate to have the numbers he currently boasts, as he's been beaten on several occasions but has rarely paid for it... yet. Seattle shouldn't continue running that gamble and instead play the hot hand, which is Brown. If so, the rookie corner will be a pain in Jacksonville's proverbial backside all game long.