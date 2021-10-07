Picks to Click: Seahawks vs. Rams

On just four days rest, the 2-2 Seahawks and 3-1 Rams will square off for the first time since their wild-card round meetup in January. If Seattle is able to overtake its bitter rival for second place in the vaunted NFC West, these five players will be leading the charge.

RB Alex Collins

Coming off his best game in a Seahawks uniform, Collins may have to be the team's bell cow on Thursday. Running back Chris Carson is questionable with a neck injury after missing all three days of practice this week, putting his availability in serious doubt. The Rams currently rank 21st in rushing yards allowed per game (123.5) and were gashed for 216 by Chase Edmonds, James Conner and the Cardinals on Sunday. There will be opportunities to get the run game going, which Seattle has to take advantage of in order to extend drives and keep Matthew Stafford off the field.

TE Will Dissly

If tight end Gerald Everett (COVID-19) is unable to make it back against his former team, Dissly will step into the TE1 role for the second straight week. On 26 receptions, the Rams have allowed the third-most yards (302) in the league to tight ends this year, making Everett's possible absence all the more untimely. However, Dissly has been solid in his three career games against L.A., reeling in eight receptions on nine targets for 114 yards. Look for him to improve upon those numbers in a considerable way this week.

DE Alton Robinson

This is another pick predicated on injuries creating opportunity. Benson Mayowa (neck), Darrell Taylor (ankle) and Carlos Dunlap (toe) all found themselves on the injury report this week, though only Mayowa has been given a pregame designation (questionable). It would appear that all three are set to play on Thursday, but Robinson—whose usage has significantly gone up in the past two weeks—may be heavily relied upon if any of them are limited to a pitch count. This may be his time to truly shine.

LB Bobby Wagner

With Stafford at the helm, the Rams are far more capable of airing it out deep than they were with Jared Goff under center. Nevertheless, head coach Sean McVay is still going to try to attack the middle of the field, which has been one of the Seahawks defense's biggest weaknesses thus far. As such, Wagner should be plenty busy and could wind up leading the team in tackles for the fourth time here in the early going.

S Jamal Adams

Adams has been better than the box score indicates, but it's high time he impacts the game in an even bigger way. While the Rams boast one of the better offensive lines in the game, the Seahawks are naturally going to send their All-Pro safety on a healthy dose of blitzes to swing momentum in their favor or at least force the ball out of Stafford's hands quickly. Adams also continues to come close to securing his first interception as a Seahawk but has yet to get the job done. Turning the tables on that front couldn't come at a bigger time than in this crucial game.