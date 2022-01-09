Seahawks at Cardinals Week 18 Predictions

In what could be Pete Carroll and/or Russell Wilson's final game with the Seahawks, it's back to a stadium that holds major historical significance for the franchise. Will they be able to top the division rival Cardinals and head into a crucial offseason with some momentum? Corbin Smith, Ty Dane Gonzalez, Colby Patnode and Nick Lee make their picks.

It's the first-ever Week 18 in NFL history, but the intrigue of playoff implications have already washed away for the 6-10 Seahawks. That said, the opportunity to play spoiler—although somewhat out of their hands—is present in this one: the Cardinals, who've already secured a wild-card spot in the postseason, are still alive in the NFC West title race. They also need the 49ers to defeat the Rams in order to secure the divisional crown, however, so this game will wind up bearing no impact if Los Angeles comes out on top.

For Seattle, a potential franchise-altering offseason awaits when the final whistle blows. Could this be the last time head coach Pete Carroll roams the team's sidelines? Will quarterback Russell Wilson play his final down as a Seahawk in the stadium where his storied 10-year career began?

The answers to these questions are still very much unknown, but Corbin Smith, Ty Dane Gonzalez, Colby Patnode and Nick Lee are here to tell you who will win this regular season finale between these rival birds.

Corbin Smith: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 28

Arizona still has plenty on the line heading into the season finale, as head coach Kliff Kingbury's squad can clinch an NFC West title with a win and a loss by the Rams. Dual-threat dynamo Kyler Murray returning to the lineup will make life that much tougher for Seattle's defense without All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner. But what gives the Seahawks a chance in this game is a revived ground attack spearheaded by running back Rashaad Penny and a physical offensive line. The Cardinals will be short-handed along the defensive line and should be ripe for exploitation running between the tackles. This will help slow down stud pass rushers Chandler Jones and Markus Golden, providing quarterback Russell Wilson enough time to throw the ball downfield against a secondary that has exhibited a few cracks in recent weeks. Scoring 30 points for the fourth time in six games, a late field goal from kicker Jason Myers, coming off an interception by cornerback Sidney Jones, will be the difference in a tight divisional affair.

Ty Dane Gonzalez: Cardinals 30, Seahawks 17

Short-handed at both defensive tackle and safety this week, the Seahawks are at a considerable disadvantage heading into a matchup with quarterback Kyler Murray and the high-flying Cardinals. The absence of All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins certainly helps, and Arizona's run game is hurting and struggling as of late, but this will still be a tall task to overcome for defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.'s unit. Some support will be needed from an offense that's started to find its groove, thanks in part to the recent breakout of running back Rashaad Penny. The Cardinals have struggled to stop the run this year, allowing an average of 4.4 yards per attempt, so look for Penny to be a point of emphasis in offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's gameplan and efficiently pound the rock when he gets his opportunities. However, despite another impressive outing from Penny, Seattle will be forced to step away from the ground game and air it out as the defense struggles to contain Murray and company. As a result, quarterback Russell Wilson will connect with receiver DK Metcalf for a pair of touchdowns—and notch the latter's second consecutive 1,000-yard season—but also send an interception apiece into the arms of cornerbacks Byron Murphy and Antonio Hamilton, sending the Seahawks into an offseason shrouded in uncertainty with their 11th loss of this dreadful season.

Colby Patnode: Cardinals 28, Seahawks 27

The Seahawks have nothing to play for entering their final game of 2021 and what’s worse, this could be the final game for a number of key players, including quarterback Russell Wilson and safety Quandre Diggs. Additionally, head coach Pete Carroll may also be coaching his final game with the team. With so many distractions and so little on the line, it would be easy for Seattle to mail it in for an ultimately meaningless game. But Carroll has still managed incredible buy-in and effort from his players over the past month—a credit to his coaching abilities. I think his crew will play hard to the end of the line, but unfortunately drop a very close affair.

Nick Lee: Cardinals 30, Seahawks 24

There’s too much on the line for the Cardinals to not come out sharp and motivated. Both sides are dealing with some key injuries, but the Seahawks are ultimately outgunned. Last week was encouraging, sure, but that was against the Lions; this is one of the best teams in the NFC on their home turf. That’s a tall order, even if quarterback Russell Wilson looks to be returning to form. Seattle’s defense is also depleted against a very talented offense. It's just not a good formula.

2021 Prediction Standings

Lee 11-4

Gonzalez 10-6

Patnode 9-7

Smith 5-11