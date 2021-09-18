Seahawks Fantasy Football Projections: Week 2 vs. Titans

When it comes to season-long fantasy football, the Seahawks are a pretty boring team. They have four studs: Russell Wilson, Chris Carson, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. In just about any format, you're starting all four every single week, without fail. However, there may be certain formats or scenarios, such as daily fantasy, where you'll have multiple studs to choose from.

In this scenario, it's helpful to establish a baseline for what to expect in the week. Thankfully, the fine folks at SI Fantasy have got us covered. But are they too low on any of the Seahawks you may have in your starting lineup? Let's take a look.

Russell Wilson: 296 yards, three touchdowns, 29 rush yards, 31 fantasy points

The Titans' secondary was absolutely awful last year and after watching Kyler Murray tear them up last week, it doesn't appear that it got much better this offseason. Tennessee will now be without its first-round cornerback, Caleb Farley, so things are certainly set up for success for Wilson. The only concern here might be game script, but the Titans' weapons against a suspect Seahawks secondary give us a good probability of a shootout. 31 points feel about right for Wilson and there is week winning potential here. A high floor of 20+ points combined with this upside makes him a great play in Week 2.

Chris Carson: 18 attempts, 79 yards, three catches for 25 yards, 0.7 touchdowns

Like a lot of running backs, whether Carson's week is solid or great largely depends on whether or not he finds the end zone. The Titans allowed 136 yards on 33 attempts to the Cardinals, who don't feature the same run-style as Seattle. Without Rashaad Penny suited up, there is a chance that Seattle could hand Carson a few more touches, but the projection above is solid. The only real question here is whether or not you believe Carson scores. I believe he will, making Carson a probable low-end RB1 this week.

DK Metcalf: Seven catches for 103 yards and one touchdown

After a quiet first half last week, Metcalf finished strong in the second half, including snagging a touchdown late to really salvage an otherwise unspectacular fantasy day. Lockett was the star last week and this could cause some headaches for managers trying to decide if he or Metcalf will be the primary option for Seattle each week. We talked about how bad the Titans' secondary has been and I'm anticipating a shootout in Seattle (although the rain is a factor here), but I'm going to go out on a limb and say Metcalf will outperform this already impressive projection.

Tyler Lockett: Six catches for 71 yards and 0.7 touchdowns

I don't have any issue with the projection, per se, and anybody who rostered Lockett last season can tell you about the ups and downs of a typical season from him. But what I do find interesting here, is that Lockett is ranked as the 21st receiver in fantasy this week, despite the juicy matchup. I would confidentially start Lockett over Juju Smith-Schuster (20), Tyler Boyd (19), Mike Evans (15), and Laviska Shenault (14). This feels like a volume matchup for Lockett, so I'll take the over on catches and yards, but I believe the touchdowns will belong to Metcalf this week.

Gerald Everett: Three catches for 39 yards, 0.5 touchdowns

Like just about every tight end in fantasy, save from the top 5-7, the value of their week comes down to whether or not they catch a touchdown. This week's projections sit on the fence about Everett's chances. I do believe Everett will have a few fantastic weeks this year, and it absolutely could happen this week. However, I would advise sitting him if you have a top 10 option. With the weather and the Titans' struggles to cover outside the numbers, this feels like a game that will be dominated by the wide receivers, not the tight ends.