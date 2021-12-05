Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 13 Predictions

Losers of three straight, the 3-8 Seahawks are solely 15th out of 16 teams in the NFC and nearing mathematical elimination from the postseason race. FiveThirtyEight.com puts them at a two percent chance of breaking through, though a loss to the division-rival 49ers—the conference's current No. 6 seed at 6-5—would drop those odds all the way down to less than 0.1 percent.

At the very least, playing spoiler in one of their most heated rivalries is still on the menu. Will Russell Wilson and the offense finally find a rhythm? Can the defense continue playing strong football against a red-hot San Francisco attack?

Corbin Smith, Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode make their predictions.

Corbin Smith: 49ers 23, Seahawks 17

The 49ers will be missing two of their top three best players. But ultimately, it won't matter because the Seahawks offense has shown itself to be broken beyond repair. Russell Wilson should find a bit of success throwing the football to tight ends given San Francisco's lack of depth at linebacker and Seattle's defense will coax a pair of turnovers against a Deebo Samuel-less offense. However, trying to slow down Elijah Mitchell and a red-hot running game will prove to be too much for them to handle and the Seahawks' prolonged issues with being too one-dimensional won't be solved by adding Adrian Peterson to the backfield rotation. Keeping the game low scoring will allow them to be in it until the end, but as has been the case for the past seven weeks, the offense simply isn't good enough to find a way to win against quality opponents.

Ty Dane Gonzalez: 49ers 28, Seahawks 17

The Seahawks are a bad football team—plain and simple. The 49ers, meanwhile, are one of the hottest teams in the NFL at the moment, coming off their fourth victory in their last five games on the back of a highly efficient run game. Utility man Deebo Samuel has been the driving force of the attack, though Seattle will be fortunate enough to dodge him this week due to a groin strain. Nevertheless, it's impossible to confidently favor Russell Wilson and company at this point. Nearly every single one of their games has followed the same exact script and I don't see that changing this afternoon. Therefore, expect the time of possession numbers to be disproportionately in San Francisco's favor in a way-too-easy win for the visitors.

Colby Patnode: 49ers 16, Seahawks 13

It’s hard to remember a time when Seahawks fans were so apathetic. However, it’s becoming increasingly more difficult to blame them. The offense has been atrocious and Russell Wilson has simply been, outside of few throws, downright bad. So while Seattle has handled San Francisco quite well recently, including a win back in October, it’s difficult to believe that the team will fix its third down issues in one week. The run game is flat, Wilson has never looked worse and the home-field advantage is basically non-existent. I’m going to take San Francisco to win a defensive slugfest.

2021 Prediction Standings

Nick Lee 8-3

Gonzalez 7-4

Patnode 6-5

Smith 2-9