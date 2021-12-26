Seahawks vs. Bears Week 16 Predictions

The playoffs are out of reach for both the Seahawks and Bears, but the two sides will still have to convene for a Week 16 bout at Lumen Field on Sunday. Corbin Smith, Ty Dane Gonzalez, Colby Patnode and Nick Lee tell you who will win.

Their postseason hopes may have died with Tuesday night's loss to the Rams, but the Seahawks still have three games left to play. Up first is a Week 16 matchup with the Bears that holds little-to-no meaning for the 2021 NFL campaign, taking place in what is expected to be a frosty Lumen Field with snowfall in the forecast all afternoon long.

Who will come out on top? Corbin Smith, Ty Dane Gonzalez, Colby Patnode and Nick Lee make their picks.

Corbin Smith: Seahawks 20, Bears 9

The Seahawks haven't played a snow game at Lumen Field since 2008 when Russell Wilson was a freshman at North Carolina State. Historically, No. 3 has not played well with flurries falling from the sky, so naturally, Seattle will have to feature Rashaad Penny and DeeJay Dallas to take burden off the quarterback in difficult weather conditions. But this should be a game where the run game can find traction, as Chicago ranks near the bottom of the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game and will be without stalwart defensive tackle Akiem Hicks. Look for Penny to rush for 85 yards and a touchdown to pace the 'Hawks ground attack and Wilson to connect with Gerald Everett for a second score, while the Bears won't find the end zone once trying to run the ball against Seattle's stingy front seven.

Ty Dane Gonzalez: Seahawks 14, Bears 6

With snow falling in the streets of downtown Seattle, a game featuring two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks from the 2012 NFL Draft class may wind up falling on the shoulders of both teams' respective run games. The Bears, now on their third passer of the season with Nick Foles, will heavily rely on third-year back David Montgomery to carry the load; the Seahawks will counter with a quartet of Rashaad Penny, DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer and Alex Collins. I'll take the stable of ball carriers and the defense that ranks second against the run (3.8 yards per carry) in a close, sloppy affair with Penny and Dallas each finding the end zone.

Colby Patnode: Seahawks 16, Bears 12

The Seahawks' effort level on what should be a snowy and cold day in Seattle will tell us a lot about the future of Pete Carroll and John Schneider. Now out of the playoff race, they'll be facing Nick Foles and the Bears in a game that largely means nothing to either side. But if Seattle is unable to defeat Chicago and it looks as if it's checked out, it very well could force Jody Allen to make big moves with her head coach and GM soon. In this game, I’m choosing to trust the Seahawks' defense to carry a heavy load and find a way to win an ugly game.

Nick Lee: Seahawks 20, Bears 16

This has slugfest written all over it—well, maybe slugfest is too much of a compliment. Nick Foles will be under center for the Bears and that makes all the difference in this game. The Seahawks heard the chatter all week about being cooked and washed up, so perhaps they come out a little grumpy. Chicago might be one of the only teams less explosive on offense than Seattle, ranking 28th in yards per play. In a unique snow game at Lumen Field, I’ll take the home team, but these two teams aren’t that far apart.

2021 Prediction Standings

Lee 10-3

Gonzalez 9-5

Patnode 8-6

Smith 4-10