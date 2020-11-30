Seahawks vs. Eagles Week 12 Predictions

With sole possession of first place in the NFC West on the line, the Seahawks will hit the road aiming for a seventh consecutive win against a slumping Eagles squad on Monday Night Football.

Will Seattle snatch a second straight win to stay in the hunt for the NFC's top seed? Or will Carson Wentz and Philadelphia figure things out at home and pull off a monumental prime time upset? Our writers make their picks for a Week 12 matchup with much at stake for both teams.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks 30, Eagles 17

Weather may be a factor and Philadelphia has a lot left to play for in the NFL's worst division, so this game could certainly be much closer than expected. But the Seahawks finally look to have found a legitimate pass rush with Carlos Dunlap leading the way and the Eagles will be starting a pair of backups at the tackle spots. Expect Carson Wentz to be under duress from Dunlap and company early and eventually force the issue, uncorking a pair of interceptions to Tre Flowers and Quandre Diggs. Offensively, DK Metcalf will have a strong outing surpassing over 100 receiving yards and catching a pair of touchdowns in the second half to help the Seahawks gain a bit of distance on the scoreboard and improve to 8-3 on the season.

Nick Lee

Seahawks 33, Eagles 25

Given that the Seahawks are physically incapable of blowing anyone out, this could be another sneaky close game despite the difference in records. The Eagles are in desperation mode and playing at home, which is dangerous for Pete Carroll's team. Philly’s offensive line is putrid and the Seahawks should feast in the pass rush. They might try some new plays with Jalen Hurts, which could be problematic for Seattle given his running ability. Either way, the Seahawks are the much better team on paper and are supposed to win handily. But when do the Seahawks ever go by the book? They will find a way to win, but expect it to be more frustrating than it should be.

Ty Gonzalez

Seahawks 27, Eagles 17

The Seahawks are coming off their biggest win of the year, enjoyed a few extra days off, and now enter this matchup the healthiest they've been in some time. The Eagles, on the other hand, are somehow still in the midst of a playoff hunt due to the futility of the NFC East despite some awful quarterback play from Carson Wentz. While I think Philadelphia's defense will cause some issues for the Seahawks' offense, these two teams are worlds apart, Seattle's historic defensive issues aside. I don't expect Jalen Hurts' reported increased usage to matter much in the grand scheme of things and think the Seahawks will come out of this game with at least two forced turnovers on defense no matter who's under center for Philly.

Colby Patnode

Seahawks 28, Eagles 13

The Seahawks came through the toughest part of their schedule dented, but not broken. Now they get to travel across the country to face a bad team that is fighting for their playoff lives. Thankfully, the Seahawks will have their running game at full strength for the first time in a month. The much maligned defense has shown improvement and the Eagles patch work offensive line will have their hands full stopping a now ferocious Seahawks pass rush. Carson Wentz is prone to turnovers and sacks, which give this game blowout potential. But I'll never call for a desperate team to get blown out and this game has the vibe of a close three quarters before the Seahawks pull away late.

Season Standings

Lee 8-2

Patnode 8-2

Smith 6-4

Gonzalez 5-5

Prasad 5-5