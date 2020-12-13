GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

Seahawks vs. Jets Week 14 Predictions

Will the Seahawks bounce back as expected after a tough Week 13 loss? Or will the Jets finally notch their first win of the season by pulling a major road upset?
Author:
Publish date:

Facing a must-win situation to keep pace with the Rams in the NFC West, the Seahawks will square off against a winless Jets squad at Lumen Field in Week 14.

Both teams are coming off tough losses, as Seattle dropped a 17-12 decision to the New York Giants to fall to 8-4 on the season. The New York Jets remained on track for the No. 1 overall pick in next April's draft when the Las Vegas Raiders scored a late touchdown to secure a 31-28 win.

Will the Seahawks get back in the win column to stay in the NFC West title hunt? Or do the Jets have a monumental road upset up their sleeves? Writers Corbin Smith, Aryanna Prasad, and Ty Gonzalez dish out their Week 14 predictions in the video above.

636110235262644054-USP-NFL-SEATTLE-SEAHAWKS-AT-NEW-YORK-JETS-85701173
Game Day

Seahawks vs. Jets Week 14 Predictions

Jamal Adams
Game Day

5 Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Duel with Jets in Week 14

Chad Wheeler
News

Seahawks Promote Veteran T Chad Wheeler to 53-Man Roster

Ugo Amadi
News

Film Breakdown: Ugo Amadi Playing Nuanced Seahawks Nickel Corner Role

Russell Wilson
News

What's Wrong With Seahawks QB Russell Wilson?

Jamal Adams
News

Seahawks S Jamal Adams Aiming to Make History Against Former Team

Brandon Shell
News

Seahawks Thrilled to Have Brandon Shell Back, Will Start vs. Jets

USATSI_15276997
News

Inability to Implement In-Game Adjustments Remains Critical Deficiency for Seahawks

Jamal Adams Shaquill Griffin
Podcasts

Locked On Seahawks Ep. 349 - How Could Seahawks Underestimate Red-Hot Giants?