Seahawks vs. Rams Week 10 Predictions

With first place in the rugged NFC West on the line, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will fly to southern California to square off with Aaron Donald and the Rams in a key Week 10 divisional contest.

Which rival has the edge? Our writers make their weekly picks on who will come out on top with a critical win at Sofi Stadium.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks 34, Rams 30

With so many key players injured, a defense playing at a historically abysmal level, and Sean McVay's long-time mastery of Pete Carroll's scheme, the Seahawks should have no chance to win this game. But there's a reason Russell Wilson has a 32-8 record following a loss and rarely loses twice in a row. He's resilient and coming off one of his worst performances in quite some time, look for the MVP candidate to bring his A-game against a talented Rams secondary and light up the skies with three passing touchdowns. On defense, rookie Jordyn Brooks will record a key interception off a pass deflection by Carlos Dunlap late to seal the deal.

Nick Lee

Rams 33, Seahawks 27

This is arguably the biggest game of the season to date. Seattle is brutally banged up in important positions. It’s hard to think the defense can possibly be any worse than in Buffalo. I expect a slight improvement but the Rams play the Seahawks tough and just might have enough firepower to win. Sean McVay will have Jared Goff and that offense humming. Russell Wilson will look like an MVP again but he can only do so much. And he will probably meet Aaron Donald in the backfield a few times given the situation at center. The Seahawks are 1-3 in Los Angeles since the Rams moved back. Not a good omen.

Ty Gonzalez

Rams 36, Seahawks 31

Despite their struggles, it feels like the Seahawks' defense is built specifically to stop the Rams. However, Seattle is unfortunately down both of its starting cornerbacks against Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Josh Reynolds. Even if they're able to have success against Los Angeles' strength in the run game, it's hard to see how the Seahawks will be able to cover anyone and get off the field on third down consistently, especially if they continue to struggle to rush the passer. For the second straight week, I think the Seahawks find themselves in another hole too deep for Russell Wilson to dig them out of.

Colby Patnode

Rams 34, Seahawks 31

The Seahawks defense has always struggled against Sean McVay's offense and that was when the defense was historically bad. The Rams also feature a vicious defense that can counter a one-dimensional Seahawks offense. With Kyle Fuller and Damien Lewis getting their first matchup against Aaron Donald and with no running game to support Wilson, Seattle will need to get creative to keep their offense on the field and put up the points to win this game. I'm not optimistic.

Season Standings

Lee 6-2

Patnode 6-2

Smith 5-3

Prasad 4-4

Gonzalez 4-4