Seahawks vs. Titans Week 2 Predictions

The Seahawks and Titans found themselves on opposite ends of the spectrum in Week 1. The former cruised to a convincing victory in Indianapolis while the latter was blown out by the Cardinals at home. Will Tennessee even things up? Or will Seattle get off to its third-straight 2-0 start to the season? The Seahawk Maven staff hands out their predictions.

The return of the 12s has finally come, as Seattle's iconic fanbase will fill the seats of Lumen Field for a regular season game for the first time since December of 2019 this afternoon.

With 68,000 voices roaring behind them, the Seahawks aim to start 2-0 for the third year in a row and eighth time since joining the NFC West in 2002. Head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson are also looking to notch a significant milestone: their 100th win together, which would give them sole possession of seventh on the all-time list for coach-quarterback duos in the NFL.

But the Titans will look to play spoiler in this one, coming off a brutal 38-13 loss to the Cardinals at home last week. Led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry and the elite receiving duo of Julio Jones and A.J. Brown, Tennessee certainly has the firepower to matchup with Seattle. As such, this game has the makings of a potential offensive slugfest in the "Emerald City."

Will both teams walk away 1-1? Or will the Seahawks give the 12s the welcome back they've been dreaming of for the last 630 days? We make our picks.

Corbin Smith: Seahawks 34, Titans 24

The Titans are a far better team than they displayed last week in their home opener and the Seahawks will pay dearly if they overlook them. But I don't foresee that happening playing in front of fans for the first time in two years at Lumen Field. Holding an advantage at quarterback and a superior defense at all three levels, Seattle races out to quick lead and while Tennessee fights back with some big plays by Brown, Jones, and Henry, it won't be enough to withstand a vintage performance by Wilson against a shoddy secondary and another strong game by Chris Carson, who could be a major problem if rain plays a factor on Sunday.

Ty Dane Gonzalez: Seahawks 24, Titans 22

Aside from their quartet of offensive stars, the Titans are severely overmatched from a talent perspective. And after watching their loss against the Cardinals, I initially felt as if the Seahawks—amped up by the return of the 12s—would follow in Arizona's footsteps and dominate from start to finish. But while that could still happen, I think Tennessee will be able to limit Seattle's offensive possessions and naturally keep things close by stretching out drives on the back of Henry. And with steady rain in the forecast, things could get weird at Lumen Field. So I'm going with a vintage, down-to-the-wire emotional win for the Seahawks.

Nick Lee: Seahawks 30, Titans 20

There is just no way the Seahawks are losing in their first game in Seattle with fans since 2019. They will not let that happen. I’m not expecting Derrick Henry to have another bad game. The Seahawks front seven needs to be ready for him. They also need to feast on an offensive line that is hurting for confidence. On offense, the big plays will be there. This is a big game for Waldron now that teams have film on him. How does he adjust? Pretty well, I would say.

Colby Patnode: Seahawks 27, Titans 24

The Seahawks are riding high off an impressive road win and welcome the struggling Titans to what is sure to be an energized Lumen Field. It would be easy to predict a simple win for Seattle, but Tennessee is still an incredibly talented offensive team and matches up well against Seattle’s secondary. Rain is in the forecast all day, and Wilson will traditionally struggle in such weather. I believe the Seahawks are the more talented team, however, and the return of the 12s will help carry them to an ugly 27-24 victory.

2021 Prediction Standings

Smith 1-0

Gonzalez 1-0

Lee 1-0

Patnode 1-0