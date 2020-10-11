Seahawks vs. Vikings Week 5 Predictions

Looking to improve to 5-0 for the first time in franchise history, the Seahawks will take on the Vikings in a rainy Sunday Night Football matchup at CenturyLink Field.

Will Seattle stay undefeated? Or will Minnesota come in and play spoilers under the lights? Our writers make their predictions for an intriguing Week 5 matchup between two familiar NFC rivals.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks 41, Vikings 33

These teams typically play tight games and there's always at least one or two bizarre plays when they tangle at CenturyLink Field. I expect nothing less in this latest matchup, particularly in a pandemic season like this one. Weather could be a factor impacting both passing games, but I still see Russell Wilson cooking up a masterpiece against a young group of Vikings cornerbacks. And though they will give up a bunch of yards again, led by an interception from Quinton Dunbar, Seattle's defense will once again get just enough stops to exit with another one-score victory in a high-scoring battle.

Nick Lee

Seahawks 33, Vikings 30

On paper, the Seahawks should win handily as they are a 6.5-point favorite. But nothing has been normal this season and the Vikings aren’t going to to quietly. They are desperate, and desperate teams are dangerous. Russell Wilson should have his way with this secondary but Seattle’s defense has its hands full with one of the most dynamic running backs in the league, Dalvin Cook. If you are looking for a comfortable, stress-free primetime show, you might want to turn on the Food Network instead.

Ty Gonzalez

Seahawks 34, Vikings 30

I've picked against the Seahawks twice already off of expectations that their offense would regress and they've done nothing but prove me wrong thus far. I'm not going to make that same mistake again, even though the Vikings are more talented than their record would indicate. Expect the Seahawks to shut down Dalvin Cook on the ground and force Kirk Cousins to win the game with his arm - something that should prove to be too tall a task with Russell Wilson on the opposite sideline.

Colby Patnode

Seahawks 23, Vikings 20

For the first time in 2020, the Seahawks offense will be tested by inclement weather. Sunday night will feature rain and gusty winds and the numbers will tell you that these elements can nerf Russell Wilson's strengths just enough. One the other side, the Vikings are going to run the football early and often with Dalvin Cook, who will be even tougher to bring down in wet conditions. They're built to play in inclement weather. Can Wilson's kitchen withstand rain? We're about to find out. Seahawks win ugly for a second straight week to move to 5-0 for the first time.

Season Standings

Smith 4-0

Lee 4-0

Patnode 4-0

Gonzalez 2-2