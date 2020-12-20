Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team Week 15 Predictions

With only three games left on the schedule and much on the line, the Seahawks will travel to the east coast for the last time in the 2020 regular season looking to stay in the win column against a scorching-hot Washington Football Team.

Will Seattle keep pace with the Los Angeles Rams and snag a pivotal road win against one of the NFL's best defenses? Or will Washington continue to prove it's a legitimate playoff team with a fifth consecutive win?

Our writers make their Week 15 predictions:

Corbin Smith

Seahawks 27, Washington Football Team 13

With five former first-round picks up front, Washington's defensive line will be a major handful for Seattle, particularly without Brandon Shell available. Still, this defense has been exposed at times defending the run this season and with all three of their top backs available now, the Seahawks should be able to find traction on the ground. If they can, the play action passing game will open up chances for shot plays against a secondary that has given up 10 40-plus yard pass plays this year. Expect Russell Wilson to hit on a couple of bombs to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the second half as Seattle's defense suffocates Dwayne Haskins and an offense lacking in the play maker department to help pick up a big road win.

Nick Lee

Washington Football Team 27, Seahawks 24

This game has "trap game" written all over it. Washington is still in the playoff hunt and they are young and hungry. Their defense, especially their defensive front, is one of the scariest in all of football. Chase Young, Montez Sweat, and company will look to harass Russell Wilson. The absence of right tackle Brandon Shell could play a big role. Seattle must get the ground game rolling otherwise it's going to be another disappointing 10 AM east coast game. This is basically the New York Giants game with a better defense and on the opposite coast, which will be too much for the Seahawks to handle on this particular day.

Ty Gonzalez

Seahawks 16, Washington Football Team 13

With chilly temperatures expected, a chance of rain, and a notoriously sloppy playing surface, this could get ugly. Washington's defense, led by star rookie pass rusher Chase Young, has quietly been one of the best units in the league and can't get any hotter than it is right now. Expect Russell Wilson and the Seahawks' offense, which has struggled to stay consistent this year, to take some time to get going in this one. They may be able to survive a slow start given Washington's quarterback situation, at least. I suspect Seattle's defense will do enough against backup Dwayne Haskins to keep them close in a low-scoring affair, with Wilson leading the offense to a last-second, game-winning chip shot by Jason Myers to clinch a playoff berth.

Colby Patnode

Seahawks 20, Washington Football Team 13

The Seahawks will be facing off against an inferior opponent who has a good defense but will be without their starting quarterback. I feel like we just watched this movie. Washington will be without their best weapon in the backfield, but will still have Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas hauling in passes. Still, the Seahawks improving defense should be able to put the clamps on Washington, meaning this game will be decided by the answer to one question: which Russell Wilson is going to show up? Will Wilson takes what the defense gives him or try to force the issue deep down the field? A revamped running game should help Wilson stay in game manager mode, and if Seattle is clean with the football, they'll escape victorious.

Aryanna Prasad

Seahawks 21, Washington Football Team 14

Don't expect a high-scoring game because Washington defense is one of strongest in the NFL spearheaded by dynamic rookie Chase Young. Apparently Washington has won seven out of the last eight regular season games against the Seahawks, which is an interesting fact that can't be discounted either. Still, while Washington has been hot and leads the weakest division in the league, I expect the Seahawks offense to be able to do just enough to prevail, including rushing for over 100 yards to bring necessary balance alongside Russell Wilson's arm. The defense will pick on Dwayne Haskins and produce three turnovers, helping achieve victory.

Season Standings

Lee 10-3

Patnode 10-3

Smith 8-5

Gonzalez 7-6

Prasad 7-6