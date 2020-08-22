Statistics, Injury Updates from Seahawks Mock Game
Though the dress rehearsal only lasted two quarters after veteran defensive end Branden Jackson left with a head injury, the Seahawks hosted their first intrasquad mock scrimmage on Saturday.
Playing in an empty CenturyLink Field, Seattle approached this mock game like a legitimate preseason contest, including plenty of bells and whistles such as a recorded national anthem before kickoff and pumped in crowd noise. With at least the first three home games to be without fans, it provided players and coaches an opportunity to play under unique circumstances amid a pandemic for the first time.
While I can't delve into specific details from the scrimmage, here are the statistics provided courtesy of Seahawks PR as well as injury notes.
PASSING
Russell Wilson 8-13, one touchdown
Geno Smith 8-8, one touchdown
RECEIVING
Tyler Lockett Four receptions
Aaron Fuller Three receptions
Greg Olsen Two receptions
John Ursua Two receptions
Jacob Hollister One reception, one touchdown
DK Metcalf One reception, one touchdown
Phillip Dorsett One reception
Travis Homer One reception
Nick Bellore One reception
SACKS
Bobby Wagner One sack
Field Goals
Jason Myers 1-1, 40 yards... 2-2 extra points
Injury Notes: Chris Carson isn't injured, but he has missed the past three days attending a funeral in his home state of Georgia. Bruce Irvin sat out for a second straight day with what coach Pete Carroll deemed a hip flexor, but he should be back in action soon. Poona Ford also remained out with a calf injury and could return as early as next week. Receiver Cody Thompson, defensive end Eli Mencer, and cornerback Gavin Heslop also were sidelined for a second straight day with undisclosed injuries.