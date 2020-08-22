SI.com
SeahawkMaven
Statistics, Injury Updates from Seahawks Mock Game

CorbinSmithNFL

Though the dress rehearsal only lasted two quarters after veteran defensive end Branden Jackson left with a head injury, the Seahawks hosted their first intrasquad mock scrimmage on Saturday.

Playing in an empty CenturyLink Field, Seattle approached this mock game like a legitimate preseason contest, including plenty of bells and whistles such as a recorded national anthem before kickoff and pumped in crowd noise. With at least the first three home games to be without fans, it provided players and coaches an opportunity to play under unique circumstances amid a pandemic for the first time.

While I can't delve into specific details from the scrimmage, here are the statistics provided courtesy of Seahawks PR as well as injury notes.

PASSING

Russell Wilson 8-13, one touchdown

Geno Smith 8-8, one touchdown

RECEIVING

Tyler Lockett Four receptions

Aaron Fuller Three receptions

Greg Olsen Two receptions

John Ursua Two receptions

Jacob Hollister One reception, one touchdown

DK Metcalf One reception, one touchdown

Phillip Dorsett One reception

Travis Homer One reception

Nick Bellore One reception

SACKS

Bobby Wagner One sack

Field Goals

Jason Myers 1-1, 40 yards... 2-2 extra points

Injury Notes: Chris Carson isn't injured, but he has missed the past three days attending a funeral in his home state of Georgia. Bruce Irvin sat out for a second straight day with what coach Pete Carroll deemed a hip flexor, but he should be back in action soon. Poona Ford also remained out with a calf injury and could return as early as next week. Receiver Cody Thompson, defensive end Eli Mencer, and cornerback Gavin Heslop also were sidelined for a second straight day with undisclosed injuries.

