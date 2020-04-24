12 Players Seahawks Should Target on Day Two of 2020 NFL Draft

After a decade of watching how John Schneider operates, few should have been surprised by the unexpected turn of events for the Seahawks in Thursday's opening round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Just when you think you've got Schneider pegged, a last-second trade up by Green Bay to leapfrog Seattle for quarterback Jordan Love put him in an undesirable position. Suddenly, there wasn't another trade down alternative, so he used his team's native first rounder for the first time in nine years.

And not only did Schneider surprise in that regard, he continued his reputation for making selections out of left field that nobody saw coming, selecting Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

“In general terms, our philosophy was just trying to get players that, in the environment that we’re in, that can come in and act like [professionals] right away," Schneider said in a Zoom press conference after the first round concluded. "This is one of them. This is one of the guys we had, obviously, or else we wouldn’t have taken him. There’s no doubt in my mind that this guy is going to come in right away ready to go."

After pulling off the first round's biggest surprise - and in some circles, the biggest head scratcher - what does Schneider have up his sleeve with three day two selections? Here's a look at 10 players who should be targets for Seattle as they look to address several needs on Friday.

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

Likely to Go: Picks 33-40

When Gross-Matos fell past the Saints at pick No. 24, it seemed probable the former Nittany Lions standout would be available for the Seahawks with their first round pick. And yet, even with the high-ceiling edge defender still on the board, Schneider opted for Brooks instead and he remains available entering day two. In order to get him, Seattle will likely have to package picks to move up into the early portion of the second round and could be gone in the first few picks. But if he does manage to fall to 40, Schneider should be calling about trading up to land the 6-foot-4, 264-pound end, who is equally stellar rushing the passer and defending the run.

Josh Jones, T, Houston

Likely to Go: Picks 33-40

Like Gross-Matos, there's a good chance Jones will be gone in the first wave of picks in the second round, so the Seahawks would have to move some assets to jump up the board to have a chance at landing him. After seeing a run on tackles in the first round, it would be a smart move for Schneider to orchestrate, as the former Cougars starter has the flexibility to play on the right side early while eventually transitioning back to the left side as Duane Brown's heir apparent.

Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU; Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A & M

Likely to Go: Picks 33-45

I gave Blacklock a late first-round grade, but anticipated he and Madubuike would be available early on day two and that's exactly what happened. Considering the amount of talent available at other positions heading into Friday, it's not out of the question both players could fall into the middle of the second round, which would be a very similar position to where Seattle traded up to draft Jarran Reed back in 2016. Capable of playing 3-tech or nose tackle, Blacklock offers a bit more flexibility, but Madubuike has more upside as a pass rusher. If Schneider is willing to jump up 15 picks or so, both would be excellent additions in the trenches.

Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan

Likely to Go: Picks 33-45

Seeing Gross-Matos and A.J. Epenesa fall out of the first round, it's evident teams aren't quite as high on this pass rushing class as most analysts projected, and the position group wasn't lauded coming into the draft anyway. The Seahawks badly need a long-term answer at the LEO defensive end position and while he may need some development time before he's ready to be a starter, Uche has the explosiveness and bend they prefer at the position. If he slips into the middle of the second, Schneider may want to consider flipping a few picks to move up for him to fill a major need.

Lucas Niang, T, TCU

Likely to Go: Picks 33-50

Coming off hip surgery, Niang remains one of the more unpredictable commodities in a strong tackle class. He surrendered zero sacks over his last two seasons with the Horned Frogs, so there's little question about his talent level. But thanks to travel restrictions, teams haven't gotten a close look at him medically, which could lead to him dropping into the latter stages of the second round. This would be prime position for Seattle to either trade up a few picks or wait it out hoping he falls to them.

Terrell Lewis, DE/OLB, Alabama

Likely to Go: Picks 40-64

Another player with a lengthy injury history, Lewis offers a rare blend of size and athletic traits which could help him develop into a Pro Bowl-caliber 4-3 defensive end. On talent and projections alone, some teams might have viewed him as a first rounder. But he missed almost two full seasons for the Crimson Tide and the inability to check him out medically might lead to him falling right into Schneider's lap if he's comfortable taking the risk with one of Seattle's second round selections.

Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

Likely to Go: Picks 50-75

After surprising with a sub-4.40 40-yard dash at the combine, Duvernay could be one of those sleepers who winds up getting drafted earlier than expected. But given the depth of this year's receiver class, he's probably a late second, early third round pick, positioning the Seahawks to make a run at him. One of the most productive receivers in all of college football last year, he can run routes from the slot and outside and he racks up yards after the catch in bunches, which would fill a huge need for Seattle offensively.

Zack Moss, RB, Utah; AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College

Likely to Go: Picks 64-101

Seattle hasn't been secretive about its interest in this year's running back class - in fact, reports surfaced on Thursday that the team may draft one in the first two rounds. With Jonathan Taylor and D'Andre Swift still on the board, maybe that's possible, but Moss screams Seahawks running back and should be able available when they pick twice in the late second round. There's even a chance he slips into the third and Schneider could try to maneuver up the board to get him then. If he's not there, the 247-pound Dillon would be an excellent consolation prize.

Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida; Jonathan Greenard, DE, Florida

Likely to Go: Picks 64-101

After a strong combine performance, a team could take a chance on Zuniga anytime in the second round. But the tantalizing end didn't produce as expected at Florida given his physical tools and battled injuries, so he'd be more of a projection pick. Greenard, who transferred to become his teammate with the Gators, didn't test near as well but produced double-digit sacks in 2019 and plays much faster on the field. They're the ultimate draft-day contrasts and depending on what the Seahawks are looking for, both could easily be available in the late second or third round as pass rushing options.