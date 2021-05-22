3 Potential Bargains on Free Agent Market For Seahawks to Consider

The heat of free agency and the NFL Draft are now in the rearview mirror. Teams have most of the significant pieces set for the upcoming season. However, several players are still on the market that could make an impact for the Seahawks.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider prides himself in leaving no stone unturned and being in on every deal. It has served them well before, as numerous under-the-radar acquisitions paid dividends such as Bradley McDougald, Mike Davis, D.J. Reed, and many others.

Heading into the 2021 season, the Seahawks should feel good about how their roster looks. They are coming off a division championship and kept most of their key pieces in tact, while adding to the fold.

However, this does not mean the front office can afford to rest on their laurels. The rest of the division looks much improved this offseason and Seattle needs to constantly be on its guard to keep pace. Though most of the big names in free agency have found homes, there are three names on the market still that could contribute in the Pacific Northwest.

Disclaimer: K.J. Wright is not among them. These are strictly outside free agents.

C Austin Reiter

The fact that a former starter on the Chiefs' dominant offense of the past three seasons is still on the market in late May is puzzling. Patrick Mahomes' former center, who played 100 percent of the snaps in each of the last two Super Bowls, still remains unsigned. The Seahawks' staff feel strongly about Ethan Pocic snapping footballs to Russell Wilson this season, and while he was passable for the majority of the 2020 season, many hoped they would seek an upgrade.

Up to this point, they have not.

Reiter may not be a dramatic upgrade, but at this point, there is little harm in bringing him in as competition. He clearly could handle a complex offense and protect a prized quarterback, just as he did for three seasons in Kansas City. Pro Football Focus especially thinks highly of the 29-year-old, awarding him a 70.9 overall grade for the 2020 season.

Center may still be the weakest point on this team and bringing in Reiter for a look could only help.

WR Laquon Treadwell

Indeed, Treadwell has been nothing short of a colossal disappointment in the NFL. After garnering a first round selection in 2016, his career high in receiving yards after five seasons is a meager 302. He played just five games for the Falcons in 2020, catching six passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

However, if he were to come to Seattle, he would not be asked to be a featured player. Atop the depth chart, the Seahawks boast two of the best receivers in the NFL in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. What they lack behind that dynamic duo is size. Metcalf is one of just three receivers out of 12 on the roster that are taller than six feet. Treadwell measures at 6'2" and 215 pounds.

At worst, he gets a minimum deal, he looks like the disappointment he has been thus far and Seattle cuts him; no harm, no foul. On the flip side, if the Seahawks could squeeze even just a few drops out of his immense potential as a former first-rounder, he could be another sizeable pass-catcher opposing defenses must think about.

S Michael Thomas

No, not that Michael Thomas—the All-Pro wideout for the Saints. The other Michael Thomas has roamed around defensive backfields at safety for Miami, New York and Houston for the last eight seasons. The Seahawks could use more depth behind Quandre Diggs and use a safety that knows how to cover out in space and play center field. Neither Marquise Blair nor Ryan Neal fit that mold.

Another feather in the cap of the Stanford alum is his special teams prowess. He earned a Pro Bowl nod for his special teams efforts in 2018 with the Giants. Pete Carroll certainly has a soft spot for guys who thrive in special teams roles. Thomas would add depth at safety as well as become one of the best special teamers on the roster.