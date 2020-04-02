3 Potential Seahawks Draft Day Trade Partners

The NFL Draft is officially on as scheduled, giving fans three weeks to ramp up their draft prep and start to plant flags on the players they want the Seahawks to select. But one thing that is almost a certainty is that general manager John Schneider is going to make multiple draft day trades.

The Seahawks currently own seven selections, including four in the Top 101 selections. But Schneider and his front office like to operate with a minimum of 9-10 draft selections. To get there, the team will need to either find trade partners for some of their players or make draft day swaps to move up and down the board as they see fit.

With that in mind, here are three teams that could look to move up in the latter stages of the first round, allowing Schneider to restock his war chest and to get more bites at the apple.

Green Bay Packers

The Trade: Seahawks send pick No. 27 to GB for Picks No. 30, No. 136, and No. 175

A little bit of knowledge can be a dangerous thing. It was revealed on Wednesday that the Packers and Saints have had video meetings with Utah State quarterback prospect Jordan Love and it makes a fair amount of sense. Both Green Bay and New Orleans have older signal callers in Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees and will need to start planning for the future sooner rather than later.

Love has been a bit all over the mock draft board, but many speculate he could be available in this range. If so, Green Bay would need to add their fourth and fifth round picks in a deal to move up with Seattle in order to avoid another team jumping ahead of them at pick No. 30.

This trade would net the Seahawks two additional draft choices on day three, bringing their total up to nine. Once an employee of the Packers, Schneider has a long history of trading with his former team on draft day, a relationship that could prove fruitful this time around.

Indianapolis Colts

The Trade: Picks No. 27 and No. 101 for picks No. 34 and No. 75

Seattle actually loses a bit of value in this trade according to the drafttek.com trade value board, but it is close. To move out of the first round, Seattle gets a pretty significant upgrade in the 3rd round, moving up 26 spots, which should help them land a significantly better player.

As with most trades late in the first round, Indianapolis could be looking to add a quarterback as Phillip Rivers is knocking on retirement's door and Jacoby Brissett has yet to show he can carry a team as a franchise quarterback. The Colts could be interested in Love and if so, the Seahawks could have several offers to consider if he's still on the board.

In addition to this proposal, the Seahawks could actually make a deal to send their first-round pick to Indianapolis for picks 44 and 75. This is a pretty drastic drop with their first pick to just be acquiring an additional third-round pick. But if Schneider likes the way their board is shaping up, we have seen Seattle pick much later than that.

New York Giants

The trade: Pick No. 27 for picks No. 36, No. 99, and No. 150

The Giants may be looking to make a splash in this draft class. With Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley locked in and with no wide receivers worth taking at No. 4, New York could jump into the late first to take a CeeDee Lamb or Jalen Reagor, giving their young quarterback an additional weapon to play with.

Seattle could gain a third and fifth round pick, giving them nine selections overall. We know Schneider wants 9-10 picks every year and making this deal gets him there and adds a fifth pick inside the Top 101 of this draft.

If the Seahawks see a value dip after the third round, loading up with as many Top 100 picks could prove to be incredibly valuable this year, especially with the shutdown resulting from COVID-19 impacting visits and physicals for NFL teams.

In all likelihood, Schneider is going to make at least one draft week trade and it will likely be two or three before it's all said and done. The Seahawks are always a team to watch on opening night of the draft and this year will be no exception.