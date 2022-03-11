3 Recently Cut Players Seahawks Could Show Interest In

Before free agency kicks into high gear next week, the Seahawks—and every other team in the NFL—can sign any of the 16 players cut by their respective teams thus far. Ty Dane Gonzalez highlights three who could appeal to Seattle.

The "legal tampering" period of free agency is still three days away, but all 32 teams are allowed to negotiate—and, if they so wish, sign—any players who've been cut by their respective teams. At the time of this writing, there have been 16 players handed their walking papers this offseason, including Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, and there are sure to be plenty more over the coming hours, days and weeks.

Could any appeal to Seattle? Let's go over four that might.

RB Carlos Hyde

After his lone season in Seattle, Hyde became one of the many former Seahawks to end up in Jacksonville for the 2021 campaign. Serving in a rotational role, the eight-year veteran appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars and saw 72 carries, racking up 253 yards and a touchdown in those opportunities. He also added 12 catches for 65 yards. Depending on how Seattle's depth shakes out at running back, Hyde is a solid backup to have in place and has familiarity with the organization.

WR DaeSean Hamilton

A former fourth-round draft choice out of Penn State, Hamilton finished his time with the Broncos on a disappointing note. In the midst of being the subject of trade rumors, the Virginia native tore his ACL last May, forcing him to miss the entire 2021 season and leading to his eventual release this past Tuesday. The Seahawks have been connected to the receiving market this offseason and could look to take a flyer on the 6-foot-1, 206-pounder.

LB Jordan Hicks

With Wagner no longer in town, the Seahawks may be in the market for a new middle linebacker if they don't move Jordyn Brooks to the position. If not, Hicks is an interesting fit who, coming off one of the best years of his seven-year career, was released by the Cardinals to make room for their young linebackers. Captaining Arizona's defense, Hicks racked up 384 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and four interceptions in three years down in the desert.