3 Takes Heading Into Seahawks' Week 2 Matchup With Titans

In the latest "3 Takes," reporter Ty Dane Gonzalez discusses whether or not a potential Geno Atkins acquisition is still necessary, why the Seahawks' cornerbacks are in for a long day and why Jamal Adams blitzing less is a good thing.

After finding themselves down 3-0 early, the Seahawks quickly flipped the script on the Colts and dominated all three phases of the game. Exploding for 21 first-half points and recording 10 quarterback hits on Carson Wentz, Seattle walked out of Lucas Oil Stadium 1-0 with an impressive and convincing 28-16 victory.

Now awaits a talented Titans team coming off an embarrassing home opener to the Cardinals, in which they lost 38-13. This time, running back Derrick Henry and company will look to play the role of spoiler as the Seahawks open their gates to fans for a regular season game at Lumen Field for the first time in 21 months.

Before the two similarly-built squads go head-to-head on Sunday, it's time for this week's edition of "3 Takes."

1. Geno Atkins would still be useful, but he's not as needed as once thought

Every single player on Seattle's defensive line dominated against Indianapolis, with eight of nine active linemen registering at least two pressures on Wentz. They also held running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines to just 90 yards on the ground, forcing Wentz to drop back and face the heat. And the Seahawks didn't just feast on left tackle Eric Fisher's (Achilles) replacement, Julie'n Davenport. They made the four other starters, who make up what is considered to be one of the elite offensive lines in football, look painfully average. It was a masterclass in controlling the trenches—something Seattle fans haven't been treated to in quite some time.

But I've been saying for months now this team has needed to get deeper along the defensive line, particularly on the interior. And while I still think the Seahawks could use another capable 3-tech, what the unit did on Sunday made me rethink my stance a little bit. Although Geno Atkins is still an attractive fit for his All-Pro track record, he may not make as much sense with the amount of players Seattle has performing at a high level. Of course, regression will come, but they're already finding it hard to get everyone out on the field as is. Alton Robinson, who had three pressures in Indy, only made it onto the turf for 12 total snaps. L.J. Collier, the team's first-round pick in 2019, wasn't even active. Atkins is certainly useful, but it's hard to imagine how it would all work right now.

2. Seattle's cornerbacks are in for a long day against Julio Jones and A.J. Brown

I wrote about this in greater detail on Wednesday, but there wasn't a ton to glean from either D.J. Reed or Tre Flowers' performances versus the Colts. Going up against the likes of Zach Pascal, Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell, Reed and Flowers faced talent that simply pales in comparison to what they'll see in the coming weeks, starting this Sunday. While they limited Indianapolis' receivers to just 78 yards in one-on-one matchups, neither looked particularly great doing it. Flowers appeared flawed in all the ways he's been for much of his young career, and Reed looked to be shaking off some rust after missing the entire preseason with a hip strain.

Now steps in the elite receiving tandem of Julio Jones and A.J. Brown, who combined for just seven catches, 78 yards and a touchdown against a shaky Cardinals secondary. But I just can't see that happening for a second-straight week, even though Brown (knee) and Jones (undisclosed) have been on and off the practice field for most of the summer. Until this rebuilt cornerbacks group proves trustworthy, Seahawks fans should feel uneasy about matchups like Sunday's.

3. Jamal Adams isn't blitzing as much and that's a good thing

This is a bit of an extension off the defensive line discussion because the level of success the unit had against the Colts directly correlates to Adams' volume of blitzes or lack thereof. Per Pro Football Focus, Adams rushed the passer just four times—that's a little under half his average of 8.8 per game last year. If the Seahawks' front four can consistently get to the quarterback the way they did in Indy, then those numbers should remain fairly similar for Adams moving forward.

And that's a good thing—a very, very good thing. Now, Seattle doesn't have to constantly rely on Adams to be their primary pass rusher and send him into a mountain of bodies that outweigh him by 100-plus pounds. Instead, they can utilize his pass rushing skills strategically and cause headaches for opposing offensive coordinators in high-leverage moments. This accomplishes two things: it keeps him healthier and puts one of the Seahawks' most dangerous elements in their back pocket.