Analysis: 3 Trade Deadline Deals Seahawks Should Make

Three games under .500, Seattle may not be as active as previous seasons at the trade deadline. However, these three deals could make a lot of sense for John Schneider and the front office as the November 2 deadline approaches.

Under general manager John Schneider, the Seahawks have been among the most active teams in the NFL at the trade deadline over the past 11 years, orchestrating several notable deals to bolster their team.

Back in 2010, Schneider rolled the dice by acquiring running back Marshawn Lynch, who wound up running for 1,200 yards or more in four consecutive seasons and helping lead Seattle to its first Super Bowl title. In 2017, with the team struggling to protect Russell Wilson's blind side, he packaged a pair of picks to Houston for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. In the past two seasons, he's landed defensive cornerstones in safety Quandre Diggs and defensive end Carlos Dunlap for just fifth and seventh-round picks respectively.

With the Seahawks currently sitting in last place in the NFC West with a dismal 2-5 record, Schneider likely won't be looking to make similar big splashes as a buyer this year. At the same time, given the talent on the roster and belief the team can still turn things around once Wilson returns from injury in the near future, it seems unlikely he will go into fire sale mode either and start shopping star players either.

But as always is the case, Schneider will be working the phones ensuring he doesn't leave any stones unturned and based on previous history, it wouldn't be surprising to see him execute a trade or two before the November 2 deadline. Here's a look at three trades he should strongly consider:

1. Defensive end L.J. Collier to the Eagles for tackle Andre Dillard

It's rare to see two NFL teams swap failed former first-round picks, but in this instance, both Seattle and Philadelphia could benefit from this trade jettisoning players who have fallen out of favor with their respective organizations.

Despite having an encouraging sophomore season in 2020 and starting all 16 games, Collier has been a healthy scratch in five of the Seahawks first seven games, with the team choosing to activate Robert Nkemdiche instead. There's been no sign he's going to work his way back into the defensive line rotation, but the Eagles stand out as one suitor for his services. Already losing veteran Brandon Graham for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, they rank near the bottom of the NFL in sacks and pressure percentage and could use any young defensive line help they can find. Right now, he'd not only play, but likely see extensive snaps on their defensive front.

While rebuilding Philadelphia may not want to part with any draft picks, the 26-year old Dillard hasn't lived up to expectations either and with Jordan Mailata back from injury, he could be expendable. A change of scenery may work wonders for the former Washington State standout, as the Woodinville, Washington native would return to the Pacific Northwest and have a chance to compete for playing time at either tackle spot right away. Even if he doesn't ultimately work out as a starting option, the Seahawks can decline his fifth-year option and he carries an affordable $3.936 million cap hit next year offering starting experience at both spots.

2. Duane Brown to the Ravens for a fourth-round pick

The chances of Seattle dealing away a notable star remain unlikely and moving Brown would be risky for a couple of reasons, including potentially irking Wilson, but this is a trade that Schneider should absolutely be considering.

Now 36 years old, Brown has endured a rough 2021 campaign so far. Per Pro Football Focus, he's tied for first among tackles with five sacks allowed and he's surrendered 15 quarterback pressures in the past five games alone. But despite that recent stretch of disappointing play, he has a long track record of being a top-10 left tackle in the league and the Ravens have been hammered by injuries at the tackle spots, already losing All-Pro Ronnie Stanley to season-ending ankle surgery. Stanley's replacement, Alejandro Villanueva, has given up 31 pressures and five sacks himself, standing out as one of the worst pass protecting left tackles in the league this year. Brown would be a clear and obvious upgrade and his play could improve simply by being on a better offensive line.

With Seattle opting not to extend Brown before the start of the season, Schneider needs to be thinking long-term at the left tackle spot. Could rookie Stone Forsythe be the successor in waiting already on the roster? Well, if the team isn't going to be contending for a playoff spot, the second half of the season may be the time to start finding out whether or not he could be the answer. Or if Dillard arrives in the aforementioned trade, he could be in the mix as well. In the process, Schneider adds a valuable fourth round selection and Baltimore can afford to pay that price with three picks in that round next year.

3. 2022 seventh-round pick to the Chiefs for Austin Blythe

Hindsight is 20/20, but looking back at how the Seahawks handled their offseason blueprint last spring, Schneider has to be kicking himself for not upgrading at the center position over Ethan Pocic and Kyle Fuller. Neither of those players have proven themselves to be quality starters at the pivot position and choosing not to select Creed Humphrey in the second round of the draft may be a decision the franchise regrets for years to come.

With Pocic and Fuller apparently battling for playing time again in the middle of the season, Schneider should end that competition once and for all by trading for Blythe, who ironically hasn't seen any snaps this year because the Chiefs drafted Humphrey. Blythe previously started all 16 games for the Rams at center last year and offers previous starting experience at left guard as well. While he struggled in pass pro in 2020 with 29 pressures allowed, he earned a quality 73.2 run blocking grade and his previous ties with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron would allow him to hit the ground running in a system similar to the one he played in for the past four years.

If the 29-year old Blythe ends up playing well in a second half audition, the Seahawks could re-sign him at an affordable rate during free agency next March and be in a far better spot at the center position at least in the short term.