Analysis: 5 Best Seahawks Free Agent Signings of John Schneider Era

Now entering his 10th season at the helm as general manager of the Seahawks, John Schneider has rightfully earned a reputation as one of the league's best executives.

Since arriving as part of a package deal with coach Pete Carroll in 2010, Schneider has become known for his masterful work navigating the draft board over the years. After recouping additional draft compensation, he's consistently excelled at unearthing late-round talents such as cornerback Richard Sherman and running back Chris Carson.

Though he's rarely spent big money in free agency, Schneider has also made some under the radar signings over the years that have helped Seattle reach the postseason eight times in the past 10 years.

With free agency set to kick off on Monday with the legal tampering period, here's a look at Schneider's five best free agent signings based on contract length, salary, and production.

Michael Bennett

Contract: One year, $4.8 million

Analysis: Originally entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Seahawks in 2009, Bennett evolved into a competent every down defensive end in his first four seasons with the Buccaneers. He posted 9.0 sacks and 18 quarterback hits in 2012, and yet, he didn't have much of a market when he hit free agency. Seattle brought him back on a one-year prove it deal and all Bennett did was produce 8.5 sacks and 26 quarterback hits for the eventual Super Bowl winners. He signed a multi-year extension the next spring and registered 39.0 sacks and 69 tackles for loss while making three Pro Bowls in five seasons with the Seahawks.

Cliff Avril

Contract: Two years, $13 million

Analysis: Doubling up on pass rushers before the 2013 season, Schneider also managed to strike a bargain with Avril. Despite recording 29.0 sacks in his final three seasons with the Lions, the Seahawks were able to land him at an affordable $7.5 million per year. Like Bennett, he made an immediate impact, producing 8.0 sacks and 14 quarterback hits in the regular season and stepping up with 1.5 sacks in Seattle's run to a Lombardi Trophy. Schneider rewarded him with a four-year extension worth $28 million and he generated 34.5 sacks in five seasons with the team before a neck injury forced him to retire.

Bradley McDougald

Contract: One year, $1.8 million

Analysis: At the time, Seattle's decision to sign McDougald before the 2017 season was a bit of a head scratcher for both the team and player. With Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor still under contract, the veteran wasn't going to be in the starting lineup barring injuries. But when Chancellor suffered a season-ending neck injury, he immediately stepped into the lineup at strong safety, producing 75 tackles and three tackles for loss. The versatile defender has started all but two games since signing a new three-year deal with the Seahawks before the 2018 season and he's remained one of the team's most consistent performers with five interceptions and four forced fumbles during that span.

Brandon Browner

Contract: Three years, $1.245 million

Analysis: Following a failed first NFL stint with the Broncos, Browner went north of the border and became a star in the CFL for the Calgary Stampeders. Exhibiting rare size and length for the position, coach Pete Carroll promptly brought the 6-foot-4 defensive back to Seattle for pennies on the dollar in 2011. More than earning his meager salary, Browner picked off six passes and led the league with 23 passes defensed, making the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Seahawks. He enjoyed another strong season in 2012, becoming one of the faces of the "Legion of Boom" before wrapping up his career with the Patriots and Saints.

Paul McQuistan

Contract: Two years, $5 million

Analysis: McQuistan was far from a star along the offensive line for Seattle, but he proved to be quite the value at $2.5 million per year. In three seasons with the team, the versatile lineman started 40 out of 48 regular season games and also played significant snaps in the postseason as a swing tackle during the franchise's run to a Super Bowl title in 2013. While the vast majority of his playing time came at left guard after James Carpenter suffered a torn ACL late in his rookie season, McQuistan also started meaningful games at right guard and left tackle for the Seahawks.

Honorable Mention: Tony McDaniel, Michael Robinson, Breno Giacomini, Ahtyba Rubin