5 Realistic Ways Seahawks Can Still Trade for a Pass Rusher

Let's skip right over the silliness that was the "rumors" regarding former No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett heading from the Browns to the Seahawks. It isn't happening and many of you were bamboozled just as the Reddit user hoped you would be. Welcome to the NFL offseason in quarantine.

But even after being duped by the disgruntled Packers fan, there are several more realistic options out there to fill Seattle's biggest need at edge rusher. With limited cap space, Seattle may look now to the trade route for a key addition and these names continue to make sense for general manager John Schneider to pursue.

Yannick Ngakoue

Let's get the most obvious, most talked about one out of the way. The worst kept secret of the NFL offseason is that the former Pro Bowler wants out of Jacksonville and is discontent with his franchise tag situation, but the team hasn't traded him yet.

Swinging a deal for Ngakoue would not be a cheap one, as he has not turned in a season with less than 8.0 sacks in his four-year career with the Jaguars. His franchise tag demands he be paid around $17.8 million in 2020 and Seattle's current cap space dictates a corresponding move will likely need to be made to make room at this point.

However, given Jacksonville's diminishing leverage and his hefty price tag, the odds Ngakoue will command a first round pick as compensation are shrinking by the day. The Maryland product would be the instant alpha dog on Seattle's defensive line and if he remains available late into the offseason, this could turn into Jadeveon Clowney trade 2.0 for Schneider.

Olivier Vernon

This is the other Cleveland pass rusher that actually may be available. The Browns seem to always be in sell mode and the two sides could reach a deal that is mutually beneficial. Vernon's cap hit is also hefty, but not quite as big as Ngakoue's at $15.5 million.

The former Miami Hurricane has not as been productive of late as Ngakoue, plus he is older at 29 years of age, thus making him a cheaper option to acquire compensation-wise than Ngakoue. A balky ankle has prevented him from playing a full season since 2016, thus driving the price down even further.

However, Vernon has put together a Pro Bowl season recently in 2018, so there's plenty left in the tank. Versatility is his calling card as he has excelled in multiple systems, racking up at least 7.0 sacks both as a true 4-3 end and as a 3-4 outside linebacker.

Vernon has averaged 6.5 sacks per season in the last four years and would be a welcome addition to the pass rushing committee in Seattle if he's willing to sign an extension to lower his cap hit.

Matt Judon

This is Seattle's chance to acquire a Pro Bowler from a season ago. Judson received the honor after collecting 9.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and a whopping 33 quarterback hits, fourth-most in the NFL.

Like Ngakoue, Judon also received the franchise tag for the upcoming season, but as an outside linebacker, with the price tag of $15.8 million for the Ravens. The Grand Valley State product has produced in each of his first four seasons in the league, averaging over 7.0 sacks and 21 quarterback hits per season.

At 27 years old, there should be a lot of good football left on the table for Judon and acquiring him could mean keeping him around for several years to come. With his youth and Pro Bowl status, Judon's price will not be easily met by Seattle, who expressed interest in him back in March.

Carlos Dunlap

An aging veteran like Dunlap on a rebuilding team is always a candidate to be moved. The two-time Pro Bowler has put together a solid career in Cincinnati over 10 seasons.

The 31-year old has 81.5 career sacks, which is the best all-time for the Bengals franchise. He is under contract for two more seasons, at around $11 million in 2020 and $13.5 million in 2021, thus making him the only option listed that would potentially play beyond 2020 in Seattle.

The former Florida Gator has been a franchise staple on defense for the Bengals and his departure would truly bring the end of an era in Cincinnati. His veteran presence would be welcomed in Seattle, who already added two stalwart veterans to guide this young group in Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa.

Age aside, Dunlap continues to be productive, having averaged 9.0 sacks per season the last five years and only missing three games in the last seven years.

If the Seahawks wanted to not only boost their pass rush instantly while also providing guidance for their future players, Dunlap is a guy you want in the locker room.

Trent Murphy

A less sexy but more sensible option would be Murphy from the Bills. Buffalo just spent a second round pick on defensive end A.J. Epenesa, which puts a ticking clock on Murphy's time with the Bills.

In 2016 with the Redskins, Murphy broke out with 9.0 sacks and 25 quarterback hits. His two seasons in Buffalo have been solid but not with the same eye-popping numbers.

At 29 years old, Murphy still can be productive and has collected a total of 18.0 sacks in the last three seasons. He has played in multiple defensive systems and would be able to learn Seattle's scheme quickly.

Having not been selected to a Pro Bowl as of yet, along with his $9.7 million price tag and injury history, Murphy would certainly cost a lot less in trade capital than the other options listed.

This would be an "upside" kind of move, hoping his health remains what it was in 2019, when he played all 16 games and was a contributing factor to the Bills' run to the playoffs.