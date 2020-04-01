SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Analysis: 6 Seahawks Most Impacted by Offseason Moves

Corbin Smith

While free agency has slowed down substantially over the past week, the Seahawks remain one of the few teams still trying to lock up their top free agent in Jadeveon Clowney.

Waiting on Clowney's decision has limited general manager John Schneider's ability to pursue other talented pass rushers on the market, but Seattle has been aggressive filling a number of other important needs. In particular, the team signed four offensive lineman, brought back Bruce Irvin in an underrated signing, and traded for a top-flight cornerback in Quinton Dunbar.

Analyzing each of Seattle's eight additions, here's a look at six players whose stock has been impacted positively or negatively by the Seahawks offseason moves thus far.

Stock Up

Russell Wilson

Wilson may not have gotten the "stars" he yearned for on the outside, but he personally helped recruit tight end Greg Olsen to town and won't be upset about having another speedy receiver on the outside in Phillip Dorsett. Olsen isn't the same player who posted 1,000-plus yards receiving three consecutive seasons from 2014 to 2016, but he's still a reliable red zone threat who presents a matchup problem for opposing defenses. As for Dorsett, he's only exceeded 500 receiving yards in a season once, but he also hasn't played in a scheme best-suited for his talents. With DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett garnering attention from defenses, he should have plenty of one-on-one opportunities to exploit catching passes from one of the NFL's best deep ball throwers.

L.J. Collier

Coming off a disappointing rookie season, Collier should be in line for extensive playing time as the most suitable replacement for Quinton Jefferson, who signed a two-year deal with the Bills. At 283 pounds with 34-inch arm length, the ex-TCU standout has the size to reduce inside and play 3-tech defensive tackle in passing situations and has the lower body power to be a rock solid anchor against the run setting the edge. Now fully recovered from a rare ankle sprain that cost him all of the 2019 preseason and set him back tremendously, he could have a chance to compete against Rasheem Green for a starting spot at the base defensive end spot, depending on what happens with Jadeveon Clowney.

Demarcus Christmas

After missing his entire rookie season on the PUP list due to a back injury, Christmas might be the top beneficiary of Al Woods' departure for Jacksonville. Though he's not much of a pass rushing threat and lacks the girth of Woods at 302 pounds, the former All-ACC defensive tackle earned his stripes at Florida State by being a stout run defender and can line up both as a one-gap 3-tech defender as well as nose tackle. While Seattle will likely add another big-bodied veteran in free agency and the draft also remains a possibility, the depth chart is set up nicely for Christmas to compete for rotational snaps behind starters Jarran Reed and Poona Ford.

Stock Down

Malik Turner

Viewed as a long shot to make the roster this time a year ago, Turner earned starter reps during the preseason and wound up catching 15 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown in 15 games. But after a tough end to the year with a few untimely drops, he may have a tougher time sticking around in 2020 thanks to the addition of Dorsett, tender placed on restricted free agent David Moore, and presence of slot master John Ursua. All three of those players will be in the race to win the No. 3 receiver role and that's without Seattle using a draft pick or two on receivers in April. Considering the talent and depth of this year's draft class, it's likely Schneider will pick at least one, adding even more competition to the mix for Turner to have to beat out.

Ethan Pocic

It feels like a lifetime ago when Pocic started 11 games and showed promised for the Seahawks as a rookie. Fast forward two seasons later and after a series of injuries limited him to just four games in 2019, he's going to be hard-pressed to keep a roster spot entering the final year of his rookie contract. Seattle not only has Justin Britt coming back from ACL surgery, but Joey Hunt received an original round tender as a restricted free agent and B.J. Finney signed a two-year, $8 million deal. All three of those players have more starting experience at center than Pocic in the NFL and after signing former Titans first-round pick Chance Warmack, it's not a given he will be able to win a reserve job at guard either.

Tre Flowers

Out of all the players who have been negatively impacted by Seattle's offseason moves thus far, Flowers easily takes first prize. After starting 30 regular season games in his first two years in the league and picking off a career-high three passes in 2019, the young cornerback seemed to be trending in the right direction. But a rough performance in the playoffs led to Schneider seeking an upgrade and he eventually landed one by trading for Dunbar, who looks like an excellent fit for the Seahawks Cover 3 scheme. "Always compete" is Pete Carroll's mantra for a reason and Flowers will be given a chance to keep his starting job. But in all likelihood, he will be third on the depth chart and only see snaps in sub-packages and on special teams next season.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Locked On Seahawks (3/31/30) - Is B.J. Finney Ready to Start for Seattle?

After waiting for the right opportunity, will Finney be ready to step into Seattle's starting lineup? Christopher Carter of Locked On Steelers breaks down the Seahawks newest addition and why he's a sneaky good signing.

Corbin Smith

by

The Tez

Film Breakdown: B.J. Finney Offers Seahawks Tremendous Flexibility

After starting 13 games for Pittsburgh over the past four years at center and both guard spots, Finney's arrival in Seattle should give coach Mike Solari a bevy of options figuring out his starting offensive line for 2020.

Corbin Smith

by

Badger12scrap4ever

Ex-Seahawk Cliff Avril Understands Jadeveon Clowney's Free Agency Situation

After dealing with a poor market as a free agent himself in 2013, former Seahawks star Cliff Avril can relate to the struggles Jadeveon Clowney is facing trying to make a decision for his football future.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Joshua Kelley

Seattle has been linked to several running back prospects from the 2020 class, but if the team wants to wait until the later rounds to add depth at the position, Kelley could be a strong option on day three.

Nick Lee

Russell Wilson Receives New Weapon in Seahawks Latest Seven-Round Mock Draft

Seattle already has Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, but if the draft lines up as it did in this mock, general manager John Schneider may not be able to resist drafting another receiver early to give Russell Wilson another weapon in his arsenal.

Corbin Smith

by

Bobup

Seahawks Waive S Tedric Thompson

Seattle granted Thompson the opportunity to pursue a trade, but with no teams showing interest in the fourth-year safety, he will hit the market as an unrestricted free agent looking for his next landing spot.

Corbin Smith

Clock Ticking for Seahawks to Add Formidable Pass Rusher

While Seattle has waited for Jadeveon Clowney to make a decision, the free agent market has dried up, leaving few other desirable alternatives. Is it time to move to plan B? Or even plan C?

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Part Ways with Veteran TE Ed Dickson

Making their second cap-saving move of the day, the Seahawks released Dickson, who missed the entire 2019 season battling chronic knee issues.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Need Naz Jones to Resurface in 2020

Once viewed as a possible building block for Seattle's defensive line, injuries and inconsistent play prevented Jones from contributing over the past two seasons. Entering a contract year, will he be able to bounce back?

Corbin Smith

by

Badger12scrap4ever

Locked On Seahawks (3/20/20) - Seahawks Officially Sign Phillip Dorsett, Chance Warmack

With signings trickling in slowly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dorsett and Warmack have been locked up by Seattle for the 2020 season.

Corbin Smith