Analysis: 6 Seahawks Most Impacted by Offseason Moves

While free agency has slowed down substantially over the past week, the Seahawks remain one of the few teams still trying to lock up their top free agent in Jadeveon Clowney.

Waiting on Clowney's decision has limited general manager John Schneider's ability to pursue other talented pass rushers on the market, but Seattle has been aggressive filling a number of other important needs. In particular, the team signed four offensive lineman, brought back Bruce Irvin in an underrated signing, and traded for a top-flight cornerback in Quinton Dunbar.

Analyzing each of Seattle's eight additions, here's a look at six players whose stock has been impacted positively or negatively by the Seahawks offseason moves thus far.

Stock Up

Russell Wilson

Wilson may not have gotten the "stars" he yearned for on the outside, but he personally helped recruit tight end Greg Olsen to town and won't be upset about having another speedy receiver on the outside in Phillip Dorsett. Olsen isn't the same player who posted 1,000-plus yards receiving three consecutive seasons from 2014 to 2016, but he's still a reliable red zone threat who presents a matchup problem for opposing defenses. As for Dorsett, he's only exceeded 500 receiving yards in a season once, but he also hasn't played in a scheme best-suited for his talents. With DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett garnering attention from defenses, he should have plenty of one-on-one opportunities to exploit catching passes from one of the NFL's best deep ball throwers.

L.J. Collier

Coming off a disappointing rookie season, Collier should be in line for extensive playing time as the most suitable replacement for Quinton Jefferson, who signed a two-year deal with the Bills. At 283 pounds with 34-inch arm length, the ex-TCU standout has the size to reduce inside and play 3-tech defensive tackle in passing situations and has the lower body power to be a rock solid anchor against the run setting the edge. Now fully recovered from a rare ankle sprain that cost him all of the 2019 preseason and set him back tremendously, he could have a chance to compete against Rasheem Green for a starting spot at the base defensive end spot, depending on what happens with Jadeveon Clowney.

Demarcus Christmas

After missing his entire rookie season on the PUP list due to a back injury, Christmas might be the top beneficiary of Al Woods' departure for Jacksonville. Though he's not much of a pass rushing threat and lacks the girth of Woods at 302 pounds, the former All-ACC defensive tackle earned his stripes at Florida State by being a stout run defender and can line up both as a one-gap 3-tech defender as well as nose tackle. While Seattle will likely add another big-bodied veteran in free agency and the draft also remains a possibility, the depth chart is set up nicely for Christmas to compete for rotational snaps behind starters Jarran Reed and Poona Ford.

Stock Down

Malik Turner

Viewed as a long shot to make the roster this time a year ago, Turner earned starter reps during the preseason and wound up catching 15 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown in 15 games. But after a tough end to the year with a few untimely drops, he may have a tougher time sticking around in 2020 thanks to the addition of Dorsett, tender placed on restricted free agent David Moore, and presence of slot master John Ursua. All three of those players will be in the race to win the No. 3 receiver role and that's without Seattle using a draft pick or two on receivers in April. Considering the talent and depth of this year's draft class, it's likely Schneider will pick at least one, adding even more competition to the mix for Turner to have to beat out.

Ethan Pocic

It feels like a lifetime ago when Pocic started 11 games and showed promised for the Seahawks as a rookie. Fast forward two seasons later and after a series of injuries limited him to just four games in 2019, he's going to be hard-pressed to keep a roster spot entering the final year of his rookie contract. Seattle not only has Justin Britt coming back from ACL surgery, but Joey Hunt received an original round tender as a restricted free agent and B.J. Finney signed a two-year, $8 million deal. All three of those players have more starting experience at center than Pocic in the NFL and after signing former Titans first-round pick Chance Warmack, it's not a given he will be able to win a reserve job at guard either.

Tre Flowers

Out of all the players who have been negatively impacted by Seattle's offseason moves thus far, Flowers easily takes first prize. After starting 30 regular season games in his first two years in the league and picking off a career-high three passes in 2019, the young cornerback seemed to be trending in the right direction. But a rough performance in the playoffs led to Schneider seeking an upgrade and he eventually landed one by trading for Dunbar, who looks like an excellent fit for the Seahawks Cover 3 scheme. "Always compete" is Pete Carroll's mantra for a reason and Flowers will be given a chance to keep his starting job. But in all likelihood, he will be third on the depth chart and only see snaps in sub-packages and on special teams next season.