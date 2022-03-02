Analysis: 10 NFL Combine Attendees to Watch For Seahawks

The Seahawks and 31 other teams will spend the next week dissecting each and every prospect set to take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Ty Dane Gonzalez breaks down 10 hopefuls who will likely be on the team's radar heading into the event.

The NFL Scouting Combine is officially underway in Indianapolis as droves of prospects from across the nation descend on Lucas Oil Stadium with hopes of boosting their respective draft stocks. Scouts, coaches and other distinguished members of the league's 32 teams will be in attendance, watching ever-so-closely as draft plans continue to be tweaked and big boards get reshuffled.

The Seahawks are currently scheduled to make six picks when this year's draft kicks off in late April, though they'll have to wait until the second round to submit their first selection of the event. Therefore, head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider and company will primarily focus on those expected to land in the draft's second and third days.

After a disappointing 7-10 finish this past season, the front office is being tasked with its greatest challenge yet: salvaging a roster loaded with star power and Super Bowl aspirations, but severely lacking the complementary pieces necessary to elevate it. From pass rush to offensive tackle, cornerback and more, needs are aplenty throughout Seattle's ranks, and only some will be replenished via free agency later this month.

So which NFL hopefuls could the organization have its eye on heading into Indy, and which could catch its attention over the next week? Let's quickly go over 10 combine attendees that offer the tools, the fit and everything in between to make their way on the Seahawks' radar.

TE Cade Otton, Washington

Otton is slowly but surely rising through the ranks of a good tight end draft class, offering above-average pass catching ability and some decent skills as a run blocker. He needs to add more strength so he can win his matchups on a more consistent basis, but there's a lot to like here and build upon. He does some nice things as a route runner and with the ball in his hands, displaying a good sense for open space and willingness to take on contact with no hesitation. Seattle's two top tight ends, Gerald Everett and Will Dissly, are hitting free agency in two weeks and the franchise only has so much money to spend, so Otton—or someone of the sort—could be a way to fill one of those holes on the cheap.