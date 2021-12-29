Analysis: 3 'Hits' From Seahawks' 2021 Free Agency Haul

Most of the Seahawks' 2021 free agent class has been disappointing, but three exceptions have quietly provided some of the biggest contributions to this otherwise lost season.

General manager John Schneider and the Seahawks entered this past offseason with just $17.8 million in salary cap space. With several key contributors and starters simultaneously hitting unrestricted free agency, options were limited and desperate times ultimately called for desperate measures.

As such, Schneider did something he's historically been reluctant to do in the past: pull out his proverbial "credit card" and sacrifice future dollars for the sake of the present, thanks to the use of voidable years on several of the contracts he wound up dishing out during the spring. Seattle had one of its busiest free agency periods in recent memory, inking 14 UFAs—some returning—to deals prior to the start of training camp.

Unfortunately, for one reason or another, many of those signings have not panned out. However, there are three exceptions that have been absolute roaring successes for the Seahawks during the 2021 season.

FB/ST Nick Bellore

Bringing back Bellore, coming off his first career Pro Bowl selection, was a no-brainer for Schneider and company. Agreeing to a two-year, $4.45 million back in March, the 32-year old fan-favorite has had yet another brilliant season, racking up 15 combined tackles and a forced fumble in 272 special teams snaps. Boasting one of the most colorful personalities you'll find in today's game, the late-bloomer Bellore has a ton of fun on the gridiron and his peers have taken notice, voting him in as a Pro Bowl alternate for his efforts this season.

TE Gerald Everett

Everett's first year in Seattle hasn't exactly gone according to plan, but despite an early-season bout with COVID-19 and quarterback Russell Wilson's three-game absence, the South Alabama alum has put together his best individual campaign to date. With two games left to play, Everett has already eclipsed his career-highs in receiving yardage (422), touchdowns (four) and receptions (44) despite seeing his third-lowest target mark (55) thus far. With a trip back to free agency in his near future, keeping Everett in the Pacific Northwest should be one of the Seahawks' top priorities this spring.

DT Al Woods

After opting out of the 2020 season due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, Woods has made a triumphant return to the NFL in 2021. He's been a monster in the run game all year long, standing fourth amongst all defensive tackles in ESPN's run stop win rate (42 percent) with 30 stops to his credit. His presence in the heart of the Seahawks' defensive line, along with that of fellow interior defender Poona Ford, is the reason they're tied with the Saints for the league lead in rushing defense (3.7 yards per carry allowed). Assuming Woods wants to continue playing, re-signing him has to be of the highest import to Seattle's front office.