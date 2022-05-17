Analysis: 3 Incoming Seahawks Draftees Who Could Contend For Rookie of the Year Honors
Throughout the course of their nearly 50 years of existence, the Seahawks have employed plenty of star power on both sides of the football. From Hall of Famers such as Walter Jones and Steve Largent to more recent superstars such as Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, many of the NFL's best have shined and taken home major awards in the Pacific Northwest.
Gliding through and around defenses with over 1,800 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns, running back Shaun Alexander garnered NFL MVP and AP Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2005. After producing a league-best 10 interceptions, hard-hitting enforcer Kenny Easley won AP Defensive Player of the Year for Seattle in 1984, while Cortez Kennedy more impressively won the same award in 1992 despite starring for a dreadful 2-14 team.
Somehow, however, the Seahawks remain one of four franchises, along with the Browns, Jaguars, and Eagles, who have never had a player win Rookie of the Year on offense or defense. Over the years, there have been a few close calls, as Wilson received 10 votes in 2012, receiver Joey Galloway received 13 votes in 1995, and linebacker Lofa Tatupu received 16.5 votes in 2005.
As Seattle enters a new era with Wilson and Wagner wearing new uniforms, the organization may have an opportunity to end a 47-year drought in 2022. With the roster in rebuild mode, members of the team's incoming nine draft picks will have a prime chance to secure immediate playing time, opening the door for a player or two to stand out amongst their first-year peers.
Read More
Looking at the Seahawks latest draft class, which rookies have the best chance to emerge as a viable Rookie of the Year contender? Based on expected playing time, position, skill set, and odds via the SI Sportsbook, these three draftees should all be on the radar as ROTY candidates:
Ken Walker III
Odds via SI Sportsbook: +1200
A surprise selection at 41st overall by the Seahawks, Walker may not be a day one starter with Rashaad Penny returning on a one-year contract. But with Chris Carson's status unknown coming back from offseason neck surgery, even if Penny receives a larger workload initially, the reigning Doak Walker Award winner should receive plenty of run right off the bat in a run-heavy offensive scheme. As expressed by coach Pete Carroll on several occasions already, he also should offer more contributions in the passing game in the NFL than he did in his lone season at Michigan State.
While running back has been devalued in recent years, there may not be a position in the sport where incoming rookies are equipped to hit the ground running and make an immediate impact. That has been reflected by recent Rookie of the Year voting, as four running backs have won it since 2011, including Saquan Barkley in 2018. With the majority of the top offensive players picked early in this year's draft being offensive linemen - no tackles, guards, or centers have ever won the award - the explosive Walker could vault into front-runner status if he carves out a substantial role in Seattle's backfield from the outset and posts gaudy numbers.
Boye Mafe
Odds via SI Sportsbook: +5000
29 of the past 32 Defensive Rookie of the Year winners were picked in the first round, so it shouldn't come as a surprise Mafe - who Seattle picked 40th overall - isn't listed as a top candidate for the award heading into the 2022 season. A crowded field headlined by top-five picks Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson, and Kayvon Thibodeaux won't help his chances either.
But while his game remains a work in progress and he may not be ready to start right away, Mafe possesses a rare blend of size and athletic tools that should make him a nightmare for opposing tackles as a situational pass rusher. At 261 pounds, he ran a 4.53 40-yard dash and posted a 38-inch vertical jump at the NFL combine. He also came into his own late in his final season at Minnesota and dominated at the Senior Bowl with 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble in the all-star showcase. Much as Bruce Irvin did for the Seahawks as a rookie in 2012, Mafe could rack up sacks in bunches in a rotational role as a hybrid outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme that meshes well with his skill set, giving him a fighting chance to vault into the DROY discussion.
Coby Bryant
Odds via SI Sportsbook: Unlisted
Only three players drafted after the first round have won DROY honors since 1992 and none of those players were selected after the third round. Additionally, only two cornerbacks have won the award since 1999. Noting both of those facts, an unheralded fourth-round pick such as Bryant faces long odds to even enter the discussion as a contender for the award and there's a reason he isn't listed as a candidate for any major sports book.
But history is meant to be rewritten and Bryant isn't entering the NFL with the Seahawks as a typical day three selection. Playing across from Jets first-round pick Sauce Gardner at Cincinnati, it was the "Red Mamba" who won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back in 2021. Over his final four years with the Bearcats, he stuffed the stat sheet with nine interceptions, 26 pass breakups, and four forced fumbles, proving himself to be one of the best all-around corners in college football. Athletic limitations led to his fall in the draft, but with Seattle needing a replacement for D.J. Reed, he could start on day one in the secondary and if his ball production translates to the next level, he's a DROY sleeper to keep an eye on.