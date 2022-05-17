Analysis: 3 Incoming Seahawks Draftees Who Could Contend For Rookie of the Year Honors

Somehow, Seattle has never had a Rookie of the Year winner in 47 years of existence. But with many members of an incoming nine-player draft class expected to vie for immediate playing time, could the drought end in 2022?

Throughout the course of their nearly 50 years of existence, the Seahawks have employed plenty of star power on both sides of the football. From Hall of Famers such as Walter Jones and Steve Largent to more recent superstars such as Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, many of the NFL's best have shined and taken home major awards in the Pacific Northwest.

Gliding through and around defenses with over 1,800 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns, running back Shaun Alexander garnered NFL MVP and AP Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2005. After producing a league-best 10 interceptions, hard-hitting enforcer Kenny Easley won AP Defensive Player of the Year for Seattle in 1984, while Cortez Kennedy more impressively won the same award in 1992 despite starring for a dreadful 2-14 team.

Somehow, however, the Seahawks remain one of four franchises, along with the Browns, Jaguars, and Eagles, who have never had a player win Rookie of the Year on offense or defense. Over the years, there have been a few close calls, as Wilson received 10 votes in 2012, receiver Joey Galloway received 13 votes in 1995, and linebacker Lofa Tatupu received 16.5 votes in 2005.

As Seattle enters a new era with Wilson and Wagner wearing new uniforms, the organization may have an opportunity to end a 47-year drought in 2022. With the roster in rebuild mode, members of the team's incoming nine draft picks will have a prime chance to secure immediate playing time, opening the door for a player or two to stand out amongst their first-year peers.

Looking at the Seahawks latest draft class, which rookies have the best chance to emerge as a viable Rookie of the Year contender? Based on expected playing time, position, skill set, and odds via the SI Sportsbook, these three draftees should all be on the radar as ROTY candidates: