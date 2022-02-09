Analysis: 4 Receivers Seahawks Could Take Cheap Flyer on Via Trade
The Seahawks are better off than most teams at the receiver position, boasting two All-Pro talents at the top in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. They also got solid production out of second-year man Freddie Swain in 2021, and still have high hopes for second-round draft pick Dee Eskridge.
Nevertheless, it's likely Seattle will spend part of the upcoming offseason looking to add more firepower to an offense that severely underachieved in 2021. But with several more pressing matters around the roster, general manager John Schneider and company may not be able to do so with heavy investment.
In that case, here are four pass catchers the Seahawks could take a relatively cheap flyer on via trade.
WR Darius Slayton, Giants
Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Slayton may be in line for a change of scenery. He appears firmly behind Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney in the Giants' receiving corps, which is likely to be bolstered in some fashion for new head coach Brian Daboll this offseason. If made available, there should be a decent amount of teams looking to acquire Slayton's services. Over his first three seasons in the NFL, he's reeled in 124 receptions for 1,830 yards and 13 touchdowns. Drops have been an issue for him, however, as he finished the 2021 regular season with the eighth-highest drop percentage in the league (18.8 percent). It shouldn't require more than a late day three selection in 2022 or a conditional 2023 pick to hammer out a deal.
WR Denzel Mims, Jets
Taken out of Baylor with pick No. 59 in the 2020 NFL Draft, Mims is the only pass catcher on this list who's under contract for more than a year. In the 20 games he's been active for, he was on the field for 59.1 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps. But he's only seen 67 targets in that time, catching 31 balls for 490 yards. Part of that is the lack of consistent quarterback play in New York, though it's also a matter of him not being able to separate himself—both literally and figuratively. That said, when he gets the ball, good things tend to happen; he's finished among the top-20 receivers in the NFL in yards per reception in each of the past two seasons. Logging an eye-catching 40-yard dash time of 4.38 seconds during the 2020 NFL Combine, Mims and his 6-foot-3, 207-pound frame offer some very intriguing tools to any prospective suitors. The Jets don't have to trade him by any means, but their actions seem to indicate they don't think very highly of him either. If he can be had for a day three pick, he's worth taking the flyer on.
WR Scotty Miller, Buccaneers
With quarterback Tom Brady now retired, the Buccaneers could undergo substantial personnel changes in the coming months. As star receiver Chris Godwin gets set to hit free agency, the opportunity for a larger role in Tampa Bay's offense may present itself to Miller. But even in light of Godwin's season-ending ACL injury and Antonio Brown's perplexing departure from the team this past year, the 5-foot-9 speedster didn't see much of an increased role. As such, he caught just five passes for 38 yards in nine games. For a team like the Seahawks, who are seemingly always in the market to add more downfield explosiveness to their receiving corps, it could be worth calling Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht to gauge Miller's availability. Given his recent lack of production and one year left of team control, it shouldn't—in theory—take much to land the 2020 postseason hero.
WR N'Keal Harry, Patriots
After three disappointing seasons, the writing is on the wall: Harry's time in New England is likely coming to an end this offseason. It's almost certain the 2019 first-round draft pick will see his fifth-year option declined, making him a rental for any team looking to give him a shot in 2022. There should be a few at minimum, considering his draft status, intriguing skillset and physical stature. Plus, the cost is unlikely to be anything higher than a conditional draft choice in 2023. Harry has suited up for 33 games thus far and has just 57 receptions for a meager 598 yards and four touchdowns to his name. His inability to carve out a significant role in the Patriots' offense has strained the relationship to the point of him being a healthy scratch in Week 16. At this point, it would be best for the Toronto-born receiver to attempt a career revitalization elsewhere.