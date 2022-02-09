Analysis: 4 Receivers Seahawks Could Take Cheap Flyer on Via Trade

If they look to bolster Russell Wilson's arsenal of weapons this offseason, the Seahawks could find some value on the trade market. Ty Dane Gonzalez lists four receivers Seattle might be able to land at a low cost.

The Seahawks are better off than most teams at the receiver position, boasting two All-Pro talents at the top in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. They also got solid production out of second-year man Freddie Swain in 2021, and still have high hopes for second-round draft pick Dee Eskridge.

Nevertheless, it's likely Seattle will spend part of the upcoming offseason looking to add more firepower to an offense that severely underachieved in 2021. But with several more pressing matters around the roster, general manager John Schneider and company may not be able to do so with heavy investment.

In that case, here are four pass catchers the Seahawks could take a relatively cheap flyer on via trade.