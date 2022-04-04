Analysis: 5 Burning Questions For Seahawks as Free Agency Slows Down
There has been very little movement in the NFL free agency market over the past week or so. At the time of this writing, the Seahawks, in particular, are 12 days removed from signing linebacker and special teams artist Joel Iyiegbuniwe to a one-year contract—their most recent transaction.
Yet many high-profile free agents remain without a home for now, and there are still numerous questions regarding Seattle's roster that are left unanswered. The abundance of All-Pro talents switching hands at unprecedented rates may have some feeling as if this offseason has lasted an eternity already. But the new league is still not even a month old and the draft is a little over three weeks out, which is to say: not enough time has passed for a lot of these issues to be resolved.
So how will they be resolved? Will they be resolved? Let's go over five burning questions at what is essentially the midway point of free agency.
1. What is the "right price" for the Seahawks to part with DK Metcalf?
On Sunday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that league executives believe Metcalf could be had for "the right price." Well of course he could! But beauty lies in the eye of the beholder; that price is entirely relative to what Seattle feels is worth dealing the young star receiver for. For all we know, general manager John Schneider has outright demanded a return better than what the Packers received for Davante Adams and what Tyreek Hill netted the Chiefs. If so, that ask may very well start with two first-round picks—the kind of capital that has rarely been moved for non-quarterbacks and would likely scare any interested parties away. So while Schneider has certainly discussed Metcalf with other teams, he's likely engaged knowing that the odds of a deal coming together are slim-to-none. Unless another general manager is willing to knock Schneider's socks off in the coming weeks, Metcalf will be one of the leaders for a new-look Seahawks offense this fall.
2. Quarterback options are dwindling. Is Drew Lock actually the guy?
Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll's vote of confidence in Lock was to be expected, but few have truly bought the notion that the Seahawks are serious about moving forward with the Missouri product at the helm. Nevertheless, as the free agent class of quarterbacks continues to be picked clean, the likelihood of Lock taking meaningful snaps in 2022 is slowly but surely rising. There are still, however, a few variables ahead, including the possibility of Seattle going after Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield or taking a young arm with pick No. 9 in this month's draft. Carroll also recently expressed interest in re-signing veteran Geno Smith, who started three games in place of an injured Russell Wilson, winning one and developing a strong rapport with Metcalf in the process. But at the very least, Lock appears poised to compete for the starting quarterback job and boasts the big arm Carroll and company covet at the position.
3. If not Malik Willis or Desmond Ridder, then who?
Willis and Ridder have been the two most talked-about quarterback prospects linked to the Seahawks thus far. But landing either one may require what some would consider a reach at No. 9 or after a small trade-down into the early-to-mid teens. That would also mean foregoing the opportunity to select a potential blue-chip talent at another position of great need like offensive tackle, edge rusher or cornerback. But if Schneider and friends decide the risk of this particular quarterback class is too much to bear with their first pick, they should still have options to add a young passer later on. Mississippi's Matt Corral, North Carolina's Sam Howell and Nevada's Carson Strong should all be available at or around Seattle's next two picks at No. 40 and No. 41. In fact, the big-armed Strong could even last until the third round where the Seahawks pick at No. 72. Knowing that the 2023 slate of quarterbacks should provide far more certainty than this year's, Seattle would be more than justified to see how a competition between Lock, Smith and a mid-round prospect plays out in what looks to be a gap year no matter what happens the rest of the way.
4. How likely are the Seahawks to make a big signing?
At the moment, not very. OverTheCap.com projects the Seahawks to have just $9.1 million in available salary cap space when factoring in the money needed to sign their upcoming draft class. Veteran tackles Duane Brown and Brandon Shell remain out on the market and Seattle has yet to address the openings left by each, though 2021 rookies Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan could be the play there. Re-signing one of Brown or Shell—most likely Brown—would be well within the team's means, but don't expect the likes of cornerback Stephon Gilmore or any other remaining high-profile free agent to walk through the doors of the Virginia Mason Athletic Center anytime soon. The Seahawks are clearly trying to keep as much financial flexibility for 2023 as possible, though they still have a lever or two to pull for some minor immediate relief.
5. Why haven't the Seahawks cut Jason Myers yet?
This is the most glaring option the Seahawks have to free up some not-so-insignificant cap space. Cutting Myers, who's coming off a fringe-average season, would net $4 million in savings. That would certainly help Seattle's efforts in potentially making another noteworthy addition or two in the coming weeks or months, but finding a replacement for the veteran kicker will not be as straightforward as some may think. Michael Badgley is the only unrestricted free agent kicker left on the board and signing him would ultimately cut into the savings gained from Myers' hypothetical departure. So his successor—if there ends up being a need for one—would likely come via the draft. But there's no guarantee the Seahawks will have an opportunity to select a leg they like, so for now, they're protecting themselves by holding onto Myers in the event the draft doesn't fall their way on that front. Essentially, if Myers is eventually let go, there's a good chance it won't be until late in the summer.