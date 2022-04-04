Analysis: 5 Burning Questions For Seahawks as Free Agency Slows Down

Free agency has more or less hit a temporary pause, but many questions still remain in regards to the Seahawks. Ty Dane Gonzalez provides his thoughts on DK Metcalf's trade market, the likelihood of Drew Lock being Seattle's starting quarterback, why the team hasn't cut Jason Myers yet and more.

There has been very little movement in the NFL free agency market over the past week or so. At the time of this writing, the Seahawks, in particular, are 12 days removed from signing linebacker and special teams artist Joel Iyiegbuniwe to a one-year contract—their most recent transaction.

Yet many high-profile free agents remain without a home for now, and there are still numerous questions regarding Seattle's roster that are left unanswered. The abundance of All-Pro talents switching hands at unprecedented rates may have some feeling as if this offseason has lasted an eternity already. But the new league is still not even a month old and the draft is a little over three weeks out, which is to say: not enough time has passed for a lot of these issues to be resolved.

So how will they be resolved? Will they be resolved? Let's go over five burning questions at what is essentially the midway point of free agency.

1. What is the "right price" for the Seahawks to part with DK Metcalf?

On Sunday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that league executives believe Metcalf could be had for "the right price." Well of course he could! But beauty lies in the eye of the beholder; that price is entirely relative to what Seattle feels is worth dealing the young star receiver for. For all we know, general manager John Schneider has outright demanded a return better than what the Packers received for Davante Adams and what Tyreek Hill netted the Chiefs. If so, that ask may very well start with two first-round picks—the kind of capital that has rarely been moved for non-quarterbacks and would likely scare any interested parties away. So while Schneider has certainly discussed Metcalf with other teams, he's likely engaged knowing that the odds of a deal coming together are slim-to-none. Unless another general manager is willing to knock Schneider's socks off in the coming weeks, Metcalf will be one of the leaders for a new-look Seahawks offense this fall.