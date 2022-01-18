Analysis: 5 Candidates to Replace Ken Norton Jr. as Seahawks Defensive Coordinator

The search for Ken Norton Jr.'s replacement is on and all signs point to an in-house hire. But could the Seahawks change directions and go after a former head coach or an exciting up-and-comer to be their next defensive coordinator? Ty Dane Gonzalez lists five names to keep an eye on.

In a fairly surprising move, the Seahawks are expected to fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. after four seasons. Per TruMedia, his unit finished the 2021 campaign tied-11th in points allowed per game (21.5), tied-10th in points per drive (1.88), fourth in pressure rate (8.1 percent) and second in yards per carry allowed (3.8). But it also ranked 28th in yards allowed per game (379.1), 31st in passing yards allowed per game (265.5), 31st in first downs allowed per game (23.5), tied-32nd in turnovers (16) and 32nd in time played (34:44).

Now the search begins for Norton's replacement in Seattle, with one familiar name emerging as the favorite. But who else could head coach Pete Carroll consider to helm his defense? Let's go over five potential candidates.