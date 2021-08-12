Analysis: 5 Offensive Players to Watch in Seahawks' Preseason Opener

As the Seahawks prepare to face the Raiders on Saturday, here are five players to keep an eye on when the offense takes the field.

Two days remain until the Seahawks kick off the preseason down in Las Vegas. When they face the Raiders, fans shouldn't expect to see too many starters—at least, not for any significant amount of time.

With two other exhibition matchups coming up, there will be plenty of opportunities for some form of "dress rehearsal" for the likes of Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf and others if they so wish. But in the meantime, the spotlight falls on the back end of the roster, where handfuls of players are competing to make the team's—or someone else's—53-man roster or practice squad. Plus others that are seemingly locked into a roster spot but are trying to carve out a larger role for themselves or at least leave a lasting impression heading into the regular season.

Here are the five players on offense to keep an eye on when Seattle hits the field at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.

RB Alex Collins

Unable to shed the Seahawks' practice squad in his return to the NFL last year, Collins is aiming to play a bigger part in the offense in 2021. Signing a one-year deal in the offseason, the Arkansas alum should get an extensive look in this one with Chris Carson unlikely to play much, if at all, and Rashaad Penny sidelined with an injury.

WR Aaron Fuller

Carrying over the momentum he built from last year's training camp to this year's, Fuller has found himself right in the middle of a heated competition near the bottom of Seattle's receiving corps. Continuing to make plays in camp, this will be his first opportunity to go against NFL competition other than his teammates since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

WR Cade Johnson

Perhaps the biggest name the Seahawks reeled in in undrafted free agency this past May, Johnson appears to hold a slight edge over the likes of Fuller, Cody Thompson and others. Seeing that competition play out on Saturday should be fun.

TE Colby Parkinson

Finally healthy, Parkinson has been making waves in camp thus far. Though the Seahawks likely have pretty big plans for him already this season, the 6-foot-7 sure-handed tight end should get a nice run in this one.

OT Stone Forsythe

Cedric Ogbuehi is already confirmed out for the game with a biceps strain, and fellow offensive tackles Tommy Champion and Jamarco Jones are also still nursing injuries. That leaves Forsythe, who's dealing with a minor ankle issue of his own, to take on significant snaps in his first-ever NFL game.