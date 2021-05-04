Analysis: 5 Questions on Seahawks T Stone Forsythe With All Gators

Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith chats with All Gators reporter Zach Goodall about Seahawks sixth-round pick Stone Forsythe, discussing his unexpected fall late into day three, his potential long-term fit in Seattle, and more.

Trading up to pick No. 208 in the sixth round, the Seahawks bolstered their offensive line with a potential heir apparent to Duane Brown by selecting Florida tackle Stone Forsythe.

Why did draft pundits have such a wide range of evaluations on Forsythe? What strengths/weaknesses does he bring to the table? Which position is he best-suited to play in the NFL?

All Gators reporter Zach Goodall joins me to provide in-depth insight on Forsythe and how he may fit into the Seahawks plans both in the short and long-term.