Seattle Seahawks home
GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe NestSI.com
Search

Analysis: 5 Questions on Seahawks T Stone Forsythe With All Gators

Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith chats with All Gators reporter Zach Goodall about Seahawks sixth-round pick Stone Forsythe, discussing his unexpected fall late into day three, his potential long-term fit in Seattle, and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Trading up to pick No. 208 in the sixth round, the Seahawks bolstered their offensive line with a potential heir apparent to Duane Brown by selecting Florida tackle Stone Forsythe.

Why did draft pundits have such a wide range of evaluations on Forsythe? What strengths/weaknesses does he bring to the table? Which position is he best-suited to play in the NFL?

All Gators reporter Zach Goodall joins me to provide in-depth insight on Forsythe and how he may fit into the Seahawks plans both in the short and long-term.

USATSI_15288567
GM Report

Analysis: 5 Questions on Seahawks T Stone Forsythe With All Gators

Brandon Shell
GM Report

Analysis: Are Seahawks Not Committed to Brandon Shell?

DK Metcalf Tyler Lockett
GM Report

Stock Watch: 3 Winners, Losers From Seahawks 2021 NFL Draft

DK Metcalf
Seahawks News

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Competing in USA Track and Field Meet

Aaron Donkor
Seahawks News

Seahawks Land German LB Aaron Donkor in NFL's International Player Pathway Program

USATSI_10108244
Seahawks News

Former Seahawks Draft Bust Malik McDowell Signs With Browns

Ethan Pocic
GM Report

Seahawks Exhibit Faith in Ethan Pocic With Draft Strategy

USATSI_15269547
Seahawks News

Damien Lewis Set to Take on New Role as Seahawks' Left Guard in 2021