Analysis: 5 Reasons Seahawks Should Run It Back in 2022

For the vast majority of the 2021 season, the Seahawks struggled to sustain drives, finishing with a league-worst 25:15 time of possession average per game. Much of this had to do with poor third down efficiency, as the team finished dead-last in third down conversions and 23rd overall in third down conversion rate. But as Carroll reiterated numerous times during the season, the inability to establish their running game didn't help with the problem either. Through Week 13, they ranked 24th in rushing yards and 29th in attempts, which irked Carroll to no end.

But once Penny broke into the starting lineup in Week 14 against the Texans, everything changed. Spearheaded by Penny's four games with 135 or more yards, the Seahawks lapped the rest of the NFL with 910 rushing yards as a team in the final six weeks, 101 yards more than the Bills in second place. The former first round pick's explosive home run-hitting ability brought a new element to the offense, but credit needs to be given to the offensive line as well. Despite dealing with injuries and COVID-19 infections down the stretch, the group dominated in the trenches with unsung heroes such as undrafted rookie tackle Jake Curhan and guard Phil Haynes stepping up and mauling opponents at the point of attack.

It's been a sight to behold for Carroll, who told reporters after Sunday's win over the Cardinals, "You don’t have to throw for 400 yards to win football games. You’ve got to be able to mix it and control the ball and be dominant at the line of scrimmage. Our guys were able to find that. I don’t know how many games it is, but we’ve been averaging 160 yards a game rushing, or something like that, for five or six weeks. That’s just a winning formula.”

Even given his lengthy injury history, Penny should be prioritized as an impending free agent the Seahawks must re-sign. In front of him, with veterans Duane Brown, Brandon Shell, and Ethan Pocic scheduled to hit free agency themselves, the front office should be aiming for continuity after seeing how well the group gelled up front in the final six weeks. If they can bring back Brown and Pocic to go with Damien Lewis, Gabe Jackson, and Curhan with Haynes as a super sub, there's no reason the ground game can't be an area of strength next season and the franchise can get back to the balanced offense Carroll has long coveted.