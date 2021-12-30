Analysis: 5 Seahawks Primed For Strong Finish to 2021 Season

With two games left to play, this nightmare of a season is nearly over for the Seahawks. But while the playoffs are off the table, these final eight quarters can still be highly important for those involved. Along with game checks and contract-based incentives, the last two weeks of the NFL calendar offer impending free agents a platform to further build their stock and young players the chance to work their way into their respective team's good graces.

Seattle should have a bit of both—and everything in between—going on in its home finale and Week 18 trip to Arizona. Let's go over five players primed to leave a lasting impression before everyone breaks for the offseason.

RB Rashaad Penny

Set to hit unrestricted free agency in March, Penny was on the brink of NFL irrelevancy. But now that he's finally healthy, the former first-round pick is doing his best to make up for lost time with a pair of 100-yard performances in two of his last three games. Since Week 13, he's averaging 6.4 yards per carry—fourth amongst all qualified running backs during that time—with a trio of touchdowns. Going up against a pair of middling run defenses in the Lions (4.2 YPC allowed) and Cardinals (4.5 YPC allowed) the rest of the way, Penny will have a great opportunity to inflate his numbers even more.

TE Gerald Everett

Coming to the end of the one-year deal he signed with the Seahawks this past spring, Everett is playing his best ball of the season. With a four-catch, 60-yard, one-score performance versus the Bears in Week 16, the fifth-year tight end surpassed his personal bests in receptions (44), yardage (422) and touchdowns (four). He's become a crutch in the passing game for quarterback Russell Wilson, who likely doesn't want their relationship to come to an end just as it seems to be getting started.

T Jake Curhan

Taking advantage of Brandon Shell's (shoulder/COVID-19) recent absence, Curhan looks the part of an NFL offensive lineman. Pro Football Focus has credited him with nine pressures allowed (no sacks) in his three starts since Week 14, dishing out a 66.1 overall grade for his efforts in that time while leaning more in favor of his run blocking. Generally speaking, however, the undrafted free agent has had some promising moments in both facets, throwing his hat in the ring for the team's starting right tackle role in 2022.

DE Carlos Dunlap

After going quiet for most of the 2021 season, Dunlap has turned it on seemingly out of nowhere. Over the past two weeks, he's recorded a whopping 5.0 sacks on nine pressures (16.6 percent pressure rate), one forced fumble and a pass deflection. The Seahawks could save $5.1 million by cutting him post June 1 next summer; and while moving on from the 12-year veteran is likely still the play, his recent efforts may be enough to at least elicit some pause on an otherwise no-brainer of a decision, especially if he keeps it up.

CB Sidney Jones

Back in the starting lineup since Week 11, Jones has really come into his own over his last six games. In that time, he's limited opponents to 14 completions on 23 targets for 113 yards, one touchdown and a passer rating of 83.05. With free agency on the horizon for both Jones and fellow starter D.J. Reed, the Seahawks might have to choose between one or the other. That wouldn't have seemed like a hard decision two months ago, but it may very well be now.