Analysis: 5 Worst Seahawks Free Agent Signings in John Schneider Era

Now entering his 10th season at the helm as general manager of the Seahawks, John Schneider has rightfully earned a reputation as one of the league's best executives.

Since arriving as part of a package deal with coach Pete Carroll in 2010, Schneider has become known for his masterful work navigating the draft board over the years. After recouping additional draft compensation, he's consistently excelled at unearthing late-round talents such as cornerback Richard Sherman and running back Chris Carson.

While he's made some thrifty bargain signings during his tenure that propelled the Seahawks to multiple playoff appearances, Schneider has also signed off on some disastrous free agent deals over the past 10 years that didn't work out.

With free agency set to kick off on Monday with the legal tampering period, here's a look at Schneider's five worst free agent signings based on contract length, salary, and production.

Cary Williams

Contract: Three years, $18 million

Analysis: Taking a rare departure from their philosophy of avoiding signing veteran corners, Schneider inked Williams to a multi-year deal worth $7 million guaranteed to help replace Byron Maxwell in 2015. He had been highly productive in his three previous seasons, producing nine interceptions in that span. But after scoring a defensive touchdown in the regular season opener, everything went downhill for the eighth-year defender, as he constantly got cooked by opposing receivers in 10 starts. He failed to intercept a pass and posted just four pass deflections. Rather than keep him on the roster as a backup, Seattle decided to cut him after DeShawn Shead supplanted him in the starting lineup and he washed out of the league after a brief stint with Washington.

Luke Joeckel

Contract: One year, $8 million

Analysis: After swinging and missing on Williams, the Seahawks stayed relatively quiet in free agency the next year before taking several gambles on failed 2013 draft picks in 2017. The decision to take a stab on Joeckel was particularly perplexing, as the former No. 2 overall pick struggled mightily in four seasons with the Jaguars while playing multiple positions. He didn't magically turn things around in Seattle either, starting 11 games at left guard while missing a big chunk of the season following knee surgery. While he was serviceable as a run blocker, he surrendered five sacks against Russell Wilson, tied for sixth-most among all guards. He wasn't re-signed and hasn't played a down over the past two years.

Eddie Lacy

Contract: One year, $4.5 million

Analysis: Unfortunately for Schneider, Joeckel wasn't the only once-promising 2013 bust who stumbled after signing with the Seahawks. Hoping he could rediscover his 1,000-yard rusher form from his first three years with the Packers, Lacy arrived at training camp overweight and recovering from ankle surgery. Thanks to his contract, Seattle kept him on the opening week roster, but he barely played after the first month of the season. He rushed for 179 yards and averaged a paltry 2.6 yard per carry in nine games. Like Joeckel, he hasn't played in an NFL game since.

Robert Gallery

Contract: Three years, $15 million

Analysis: At one point, Gallery was viewed as a can't-miss prospect coming out of Iowa in the 2004 NFL Draft. But the former No. 2 overall pick never came close to meeting expectations in Oakland, failing to make a single Pro Bowl in six seasons with the Raiders. Line coach Tom Cable had worked with him for several seasons earlier in his career and as a result, Seattle took a chance on him as the team's new starting left guard. While he started 12 games in his lone season in the Pacific Northwest, he didn't perform near well enough to stick around for the last two years of his deal and retired before the 2012 season.

Matt Flynn

Contract: Three years, $19 million

Analysis: Following a subpar seven-run 2011 season, the Seahawks were in the market for a new starting quarterback. Flynn had impressed replacing an injured Aaron Rodgers for the Packers and turned a five-touchdown outing into a lucrative free agent contract. But before Flynn could earn a penny of his deal, Russell Wilson outplayed him in training camp and the preseason, stealing the starting role before the season opener. Flynn held a clipboard for one season before being cut the next spring, finishing his time in Seattle with five completed passes.

Honorable Mention: Ziggy Ansah, J'Marcus Webb, Sidney Rice, Ed Dickson