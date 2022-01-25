Analysis: 6 Seahawks Veterans Who Could Become Cap Casualties

Seattle already has ample cap space to make some noise during free agency. But a few additional roster moves could open up enough cap space for the franchise to add serious star power at positions of need as they aim to return to contender status in the NFC.

Though the NFL playoffs have yet to conclude, the Seahawks and 27 other teams have now officially entered offseason mode looking to improve their teams with sights on making a run at a Lombardi Trophy next fall.

Coming off a challenging 7-10 campaign, Seattle finds itself in good position to improve its roster compared to most of the league. Per OverTheCap.com, the franchise currently has the sixth-most cap room at $42.3 million, giving general manager John Schneider ample financial flexibility to re-sign several of his own free agents and make a splash or two adding talent from other teams.

As is the case for most teams this time of year, the Seahawks have several high-priced veterans who could be on the chopping block to create even more cap space to work with. This unfortunately includes a difficult decision looming on a future Hall of Famer entering the latter stages of his career.

Which players could become cap casualties as Seattle works to overhaul its roster with the goal of returning to contention in the NFC next season? Here's a look at six potential candidates and predictions for what the team will opt to do with them: