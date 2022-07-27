Skip to main content

Analysis: 6 Seahawks With Most to Gain During 2022 Training Camp

With roster spots and starting roles on the line on both sides of the ball, training camp carries far greater weight for these six players than the rest of the field set to compete for Seattle over the next month.
Training camp is always full of intrigue, and for a new-look Seahawks squad without Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, the 2022 iteration taken curiosity to the next level. 

For some players, the next month will provide unique opportunities to earn expanded roles for Seattle – or be looking for a new team altogether. For many others already with a roster spot secured, they will be aiming to get off to fast start to set themselves up for career year.

With camp kicking off on Wednesday at the VMAC, which Seahawks have the most to gain in coming weeks?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) participates in an OTA workout at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

Drew Lock

Not surprisingly, the quarterback battle will be the biggest headline for the Seahawks during training camp. Drew Lock was brought over from Denver in the Wilson trade and thrown into the competition against returning veteran Geno Smith to be the starting quarterback. Lock, the former 2019 second-round pick for the Broncos, has started 21 games in his career. After a promising 4-1 stretch to finish out his rookie season, he struggled as a starter in 2020 and was primarily the backup last season after losing a competition with Teddy Bridgewater. This might be Lock’s last legitimate chance to show that he can be a starter in the NFL and beating out Smith would be the first step towards that.

Shifting from Coby to Colby, Parkinson is another Seahawk with a huge chance to prove himself this preseason after being snake bitten by injuries during his first two seasons. He broke his foot during his rookie season in 2020 and then re-broke it during training camp last year, where he was making great strides in living up to his tantalizing potential. Parkinson may seem like an odd choice given the acquisition of Noah Fant and commitment to Will Dissly, but neither of those players present the red zone matchup nightmare of Parkinson with his 6-foot-7 frame and soft hands. Even as a third tight end, he could be a touchdown machine as he towers over most defenders. A strong training camp would give the coaching staff confidence to trot Parkinson out there every time the Seahawks get inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. 

