Analysis: 6 Seahawks With Most to Gain During 2022 Training Camp

Training camp is always full of intrigue, and for a new-look Seahawks squad without Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, the 2022 iteration taken curiosity to the next level.

For some players, the next month will provide unique opportunities to earn expanded roles for Seattle – or be looking for a new team altogether. For many others already with a roster spot secured, they will be aiming to get off to fast start to set themselves up for career year.

With camp kicking off on Wednesday at the VMAC, which Seahawks have the most to gain in coming weeks?

Shifting from Coby to Colby, Parkinson is another Seahawk with a huge chance to prove himself this preseason after being snake bitten by injuries during his first two seasons. He broke his foot during his rookie season in 2020 and then re-broke it during training camp last year, where he was making great strides in living up to his tantalizing potential. Parkinson may seem like an odd choice given the acquisition of Noah Fant and commitment to Will Dissly, but neither of those players present the red zone matchup nightmare of Parkinson with his 6-foot-7 frame and soft hands. Even as a third tight end, he could be a touchdown machine as he towers over most defenders. A strong training camp would give the coaching staff confidence to trot Parkinson out there every time the Seahawks get inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.