Analysis: 6 Senior Bowl Standouts Who Should Interest Seahawks
Under the direction of general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll, the Seahawks have always put great stock in the annual Senior Bowl. In recent drafts, they have used high picks on running back Rashaad Penny, defensive end L.J. Collier, and receiver Dee Eskridge, who each enjoyed quality weeks in Mobile.
With the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl week concluding on Saturday, which players could be on Seattle's radar for April's draft? Here are six players fans should keep close tabs on heading towards next month's combine:
Abram Smith, Running Back, Baylor
After playing linebacker for the Bears during his first three seasons on campus, Smith made the rare transition to running back and exploded onto the scene as a senior, rushing for north of 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns to earn Second-Team All-Big 12 honors. Built with a sturdy 5-foot-11, 221-pound frame, the Abilene, Texas native runs with impressive power and contact balance, consistently bouncing off of would-be tacklers and keeping his feet running through heavy traffic. Those traits were on display throughout the week in Mobile, as Smith stood out as one of the best backs on either squad and starred in Saturday's game with 48 rushing yards and a 20-yard touchdown reception from Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.
While the Seahawks would like to re-sign Rashaad Penny, it's possible he could depart for another team in free agency and veteran runner Alex Collins will also be a free agent. With Chris Carson's future up in the air following season-ending neck surgery, the team could be in the market for a new feature back come draft weekend and Smith stands out as an ideal candidate given his physical running style and playmaking ability out of the backfield.
Jake Ferguson, Tight End, Wisconsin
Playing for a run-heavy Badgers offense that ranked 85th in the nation in scoring last season, Ferguson entered the pre-draft process as a relative unknown despite catching at least 30 passes in each of his four collegiate seasons. But after a stellar week in Mobile, NFL teams will certainly be taking notice of the versatile all-around tight end. He impressed throughout the week both as an inline blocker and a receiver, flashing soft hands and unexpected route running savvy while using his 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame to his advantage against smaller defenders. In Saturday's game, he chewed up the American squad's defense with drag and out routes, finishing with three receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.
Like running back, the Seahawks have two veterans with starting experience in Gerald Everett and Will Dissly set to become free agents and it's possible at least one of those players won't be back in 2022. With offensive coordinator Shane Waldron preferring to use 12 personnel groupings with multiple tight ends, drafting one in April could be a priority and Ferguson's versatile skill set and durability should make him a prime candidate for consideration.
Zion Johnson, Guard/Center, Boston College
Lightly recruited out of high school, Johnson played two years at Davidson before transferring to Boston College, where he quickly emerged as a starter and earned All-ACC honors both as a left guard and a left tackle during the past three seasons. In Mobile, however, Johnson took his versatility one step further by shining at center, a position he hadn't played at all for the Eagles. Looking comfortable snapping and managing line calls, he was named the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice Player of the Week and followed up with a strong showing in Saturday's game, helping open up running lanes for Smith and Arizona State running back Rachaad White.
Last spring, Seattle opted to maintain status quo at center by re-signing Ethan Pocic and not upgrading the position through free agency or the draft. With Pocic and backup Kyle Fuller both scheduled to be free agents in March, after proving himself to be a natural at the position while doing a crash course at center last week, Johnson would be an outstanding replacement option if he's still available at pick No. 41.
Boye Mafe, Defensive End, Minnesota
After playing sparingly in his first two seasons with the Golden Gophers, Mafe surfaced as one of the most electric pass rushers in the Big Ten conference over the past two seasons, producing 7.0 sacks and 10 tackles for loss as a senior. Still, many were curious to see how the uber-athletic 255-pound edge defender performed against the best of the best in Mobile. It's safe to say that he didn't disappoint, as Mafe turned heads throughout the week with an explosive first step and improved hand technique to work off of blocks. He put those skills into practice in Saturday's scrimmage, producing two sacks on the afternoon, including a strip-sack when he rocketed around the corner to beat tackle Braxton Jones to get to North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.
There may not be a more glaring need for the Seahawks than improving their pass rush and while Mafe had limited experience rushing from a three-point stance at Minnesota, he proved that adjustment wouldn't be a difficult one for him this week and was borderline unblockable at the Senior Bowl. His stock may have vaulted into first round consideration, but if he slips into the second round, he would bring instant juice to Seattle's defense and could develop into a Pro Bowl talent.
Jesse Luketa, Defensive End/Linebacker, Penn State
After three largely successful seasons as an off-ball linebacker for the Nittany Lions, Luketa transitioned to defensive end in 2021 while still seeing some snaps at linebacker late in the season. Such versatility helped his college team, but it also created questions about where he would fit in the NFL due to his "tweener" size at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds. In Mobile, while listed as a linebacker on the National team's roster, he spent extensive time rushing off the edge throughout the week and found great success doing so. On Saturday, he registered a pair of sacks from defensive end, coming screaming off the edge to chase down Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe and later beat tackle Darian Kinnard with another speed rush to produce a strip sack on Howell.
While Luketa's best position may depend on where he lands from a scheme standpoint, the Seahawks could stand out as one team where he could mesh as either on off-ball linebacker or a SAM linebacker/LEO defensive end. He would provide a viable hedge in case Bobby Wagner somehow isn't back in 2022 while also being a potential contributor rotating in as an edge rusher for Seattle.
J.T. Woods, Safety, Baylor
One of two Baylor safeties in Mobile, Woods offers an intriguing blend of size, length, and athletic traits as a NFL-worthy free safety prospect. Built with a lean 188-pound frame, he exhibited outstanding range and ball-hawking capabilities in his final two collegiate seasons, producing eight interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. Using those skills to his advantage in the clutch on Saturday to cap off an excellent week, Woods jumped a vertical route down the seam from his single-high safety position and undercut the throw from Zappe for a game-clinching interception for the National team.
Heading towards free agency, the Seahawks hope to re-sign Pro Bowler Quandre Diggs, but with fellow safety Jamal Adams already on the payroll as the highest-paid player at the position in the league, they might not be able to afford to keep him. If that's the case, while Woods' play in college proved to be erratic at times, he checks off many of the boxes the team looks for at free safety and could present an intriguing replacement alternative as early as day two of the draft.