Analysis: 6 Senior Bowl Standouts Who Should Interest Seahawks

After playing sparingly in his first two seasons with the Golden Gophers, Mafe surfaced as one of the most electric pass rushers in the Big Ten conference over the past two seasons, producing 7.0 sacks and 10 tackles for loss as a senior. Still, many were curious to see how the uber-athletic 255-pound edge defender performed against the best of the best in Mobile. It's safe to say that he didn't disappoint, as Mafe turned heads throughout the week with an explosive first step and improved hand technique to work off of blocks. He put those skills into practice in Saturday's scrimmage, producing two sacks on the afternoon, including a strip-sack when he rocketed around the corner to beat tackle Braxton Jones to get to North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.

There may not be a more glaring need for the Seahawks than improving their pass rush and while Mafe had limited experience rushing from a three-point stance at Minnesota, he proved that adjustment wouldn't be a difficult one for him this week and was borderline unblockable at the Senior Bowl. His stock may have vaulted into first round consideration, but if he slips into the second round, he would bring instant juice to Seattle's defense and could develop into a Pro Bowl talent.