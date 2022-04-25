Analysis: Breaking Down 5 Potential Seahawks Trade Up Scenarios

With Russell Wilson now in Denver, the Seahawks will eventually have to find a long-term successor under center. Reporter Corbin Smith investigates five different scenarios where the franchise trades back into the first round to get their franchise quarterback.

When the NFL Draft rolls around annually each April, anything can happen. That's been especially true for Seahawks general manager John Schneider, who has consistently displayed a penchant for the unexpected during his 12 years with the organization.

This year, thanks to a blockbuster trade that sent star quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver, Seattle has four picks in the first 72 selections of the 2022 NFL Draft. In Schneider's previous 12 drafts, he never had more than three picks in the first 75, so he should have remarkable flexibility moving up and down the board as he aims to infuse the roster with young talent on both sides of the football.

While the Seahawks have other major needs, at least from a long-term standpoint, replacing Wilson remains critical to the franchise's future. Currently, the team only has veterans Geno Smith, Drew Lock, and Jacob Eason under contract and finding the heir apparent at quarterback will be of critical importance for them to jump back into contention in the NFC West after a disappointing 7-10 season.

With that said, the 2022 quarterback class hasn't received glowing reviews and with the opportunity to land a blue chip talent at another important position of need, Seattle may not be inclined to draft one with its No. 9 overall selection. However, based on multiple reports in recent weeks, the ever-aggressive Schneider may have interest in trading back into the first round and acquiring his future signal caller with the benefit of the fifth-year option.

If Schneider wants to vault back into the first round, which other teams may be prime targets to trade up on Thursday? Running through multiple mock draft simulations, with the Rich Hill Trade Chart used to create realistic trades, here are five scenarios where the Seahawks could add a second first-round pick and how an entire seven-round mock draft would unfold in each scenario.

Scenario 1: Seahawks trade picks 40, 41, and 109 to Steelers for picks 20, 84, and 208.

Net Trade Gain: -4 (Seattle gives up 327, Pittsburgh gives up 323)

In reality, Pittsburgh may not be an ideal trade partner with Ben Roethlisberger retiring and Mitch Trubisky currently atop the depth chart. The organization also has shown interest in Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder during the pre-draft process. But if general manager Kevin Colbert isn't thinking quarterback at this spot and wants to recoup a second and fourth rounder, the two sides have a set of picks that match up well together to swing a deal.

If this scenario plays out, the Seahawks will have a huge gap between their newly-acquired first-round selection to draft Ridder and their 72nd pick in the third round. But they still managed to land a quality tackle prospect in Abraham Lucas while also making a pair of value picks landing linebacker Troy Andersen and pass rusher Amare Barno in the third and fifth rounds respectively. Overall, this turns out to be a well-rounded class that checks off all of the team's significant needs.

Round (Pick) Player, Position, School Round 1 (9) Derek Stingley, CB, LSU Round 1 (20) Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati Round 3 (72) Abraham Lucas, T, Washington State Round 3 (84) Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State Round 5 (152) Amare Barno, EDGE, Virginia Tech Round 5 (153) Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers Round 6 (208) Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU Round 7 (229) Alec Lindstrom, C, Boston College

Scenario 2: Seahawks trade picks 40, 72, and 109 to Packers for pick 22

Net Trade Gain: +5 (Seattle gives up 248, Green Bay gives up 253)

Reaching for a quarterback in this year's class would be a roll of the dice and then some, but if the Seahawks want to select one, this particular mock scenario would be a worst nightmare for Schneider. The Lions picked Malik Willis second overall, while Kenny Pickett landed with Carolina at sixth overall and Ridder was snagged by the Saints at pick 16. Moments later, the Steelers tabbed Matt Corral at 20th overall, leaving only Sam Howell among the consensus top five signal callers.

While Schneider could decide to pass on quarterback completely at this point, Howell has been on their radar since the Senior Bowl and from a strengths standpoint, he has a Howitzer for an arm and can be a weapon running the football. Rather than wait hoping he remains available later in the round, Seattle pays a pretty penny to move up to 22 with Green Bay to select the former North Carolina star. To help lessen the blow of that deal, Schneider also trades down from pick 41 to add an extra fourth and seventh rounder later in the draft.

Unlike the first scenario, the Seahawks aren't able to address tackle until day three with a run on prospects in the second round impacting their ability to land a potential day one starter at the position. However, they did snag a top-tier pass rusher by drafting Jermaine Johnson at No. 9 overall and found Bobby Wagner's replacement in Chad Muma, checking off two major defensive needs in the process.

Round (Pick) Player, Position, School Round 1 (9) Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State Round 1 (22) Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina Round 2 (52) Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming Round 4 (138) Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida Round 5 (152) Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State Round 5 (153) Max Mitchell, T, Louisiana Round 7 (225) Jeffrey Gunter, EDGE, Coastal Carolina Round 7 (229) Kevin Austin Jr., WR, Notre Dame

Scenario 3: trade picks 40, 41, and 109 to Bills for picks 25, 57, and 231

Net Trade Gain: +1 (Seattle gives up 327, Buffalo gives up 328)

In a somewhat similar situation, Willis again lands with the Lions with the second pick and both Ridder and Pickett go off the board on consecutive picks by the Saints and Steelers at 20 and 21 overall. With the Packers, Cardinals, and Cowboys not looking for quarterbacks, however, Schneider waits a few picks this time around before striking an intriguing deal with the Bills to move up and get Matt Corral, a duel-threat weapon who previously met with the Seahawks at the combine.

What makes this trade a better one than the previous scenario? While there is some risk allowing another team to potentially leap-frog them, by waiting three picks before executing the deal, Schneider was able to fairly negotiate for a later second round pick back from Buffalo as well as a seventh tacked on for good measure. Both teams come out even on the Rich Hill trade chart and Seattle still addresses needs at defensive end, tackle, and linebacker drafting Kayvon Thibodeaux, Rasheed Walker, and Channing Tindall in the first three rounds.

Round (Pick) Player, Position, School Round 1 (9) Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon Round 1 (25) Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi Round 2 (57) Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia Round 3 (72) Rasheed Walker, T, Penn State Round 5 (152) Luke Fortner, C, Kentucky Round 5 (153) Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor Round 7 (229) Isiah Pacheco, RB, Rutgers Round 7 (231) Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State

Scenario 4: Seahawks trade picks 40 and 72 to Buccaneers for pick 27

Net Trade Gain: 0 (Seattle and Tampa Bay both give up 216 points)

If Schneider feels compelled to move up to get a quarterback, this would be arguably the best alternative for the Seahawks. Unlike the prior two mock drafts, teams aren't as trigger happy drafting signal callers in this scenario with Ridder, Howell, and Corral all still available in the mid-20s. Only holding five picks in the draft, the Buccaneers could be in the hunt for another day two pick, making them an ideal trade partner.

Executing a perfect deal with both teams coming out dead even according to the Rich Hill trade chart, Schneider flips a second and third-round pick to Tampa Bay to slide up 13 spots and select Ridder, who will be protected by tackle Charles Cross, Seattle's other first-round selection. Still holding one of its second round selections, Seattle then snags a potential steal in Michigan edge David Ojabo, who could have been a top-10 pick before injuring his Achilles tendon at his pro day workout.

Sweetening this trade scenario, at least from Ridder's perspective, the young quarterback will reunite with tall, athletic receiver Alec Pierce in the Pacific Northwest. Doubling up on Wolverines, Hassan Haskins could become a starter-caliber back down the road for the Seahawks as well.

Round (Pick) Player, Position, College Round 1 (9) Charles Cross, T, Mississippi State Round 1 (27) Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati Round 2 (41) David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan Round 4 (109) Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati Round 5 (152) Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan Round 5 (153) Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State Round 7 (229) David Anenhi, LB, Houston

Scenario 5: Seahawks trade 40 and 72 to Chiefs for 30 and 135

Net Trade Gain: -2 (Seattle gives up 216, Kansas City gives up 214)

Knowing how Schneider has operated in the past as a master dealer, it wouldn't be a surprise at all to see Seattle trade down from No. 9 overall and then turn around and trade back into the first round late on day one. That's what happens in this instance, as he first moves back six spots with the Eagles to recoup a third and fourth-round pick before selecting Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning at 15th overall. Later in the round, with multiple top quarterbacks still on the board, he vaults back into the first round by swapping a second and third-round pick with the Chiefs for 30th overall and a late fourth-round selection.

What truly makes this scenario a crazy one, however, is that Schneider didn't move back into the first for a quarterback. Instead of selecting Ridder, Howell, or Corral, he takes his chances one of them will still be available in the second round and instead further bolsters the offensive line by snagging athletic Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. Rolling the dice pays off as Corral remains on the board at 41 overall and thanks to the first trade down, the Seahawks wind up making a grand total of 10 picks while still getting their quarterback of the future and getting two first-round offensive linemen to protect him.