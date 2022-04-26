Analysis: Breaking Down 5 Potential Seahawks Trades Moving Up From No. 9 Overall

In 12 years calling the shots in Seattle, John Schneider has never traded up in the first round. But with three other picks in the top 75 at his disposal, could that trend change on Thursday night to move up in the top 10?

When the NFL Draft rolls around annually each April, anything can happen. That's been especially true for Seahawks general manager John Schneider, who has consistently displayed a penchant for the unexpected during his 12 years with the organization.

This year, thanks to a blockbuster trade that sent star quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver, Seattle has four picks in the first 72 selections of the 2022 NFL Draft. In Schneider's previous 12 drafts, he never had more than three picks in the first 75, so he should have remarkable flexibility moving up and down the board as he aims to infuse the roster with young talent on both sides of the football.

While the Seahawks have other major needs, at least from a long-term standpoint, replacing Wilson remains critical to the franchise's future. Currently, the team only has veterans Geno Smith, Drew Lock, and Jacob Eason under contract and finding the heir apparent at quarterback will be of critical importance for them to jump back into contention in the NFC West after a disappointing 7-10 season.

With that said, the 2022 quarterback class hasn't received glowing reviews and with the opportunity to land a blue chip talent at another important position of need, Seattle may not be inclined to draft one with its No. 9 overall selection. However, with the team holding the highest pick it has had for more than a decade, Schneider may go into aggressive mode looking to trade up inside the top 10 to ensure he acquires a star player or a franchise signal caller.

If Schneider wants to move up from ninth overall, which other teams may be prime targets to trade up on Thursday? Running through multiple mock draft simulations, with the Rich Hill Trade Chart used to create realistic trades, here are five scenarios where the Seahawks could slide up into the top seven picks and how an entire seven-round mock draft would unfold in each scenario.

Scenario 1: Seahawks trade picks 9, 40, 41, 72, and 109 to Lions for pick 2

Net Trade Gain: -64 (Seattle gives up 781, Detroit gives up 717)

It would be one thing for Schneider to break new ground by trading up a few spots for a coveted prospect. Mortgaging an entire draft to make it happen, however, would be beyond out of character, especially without a proven veteran quarterback on the roster. But that's what would need to happen for Seattle to move all the way up to the second pick, as Detroit would reasonably ask for No. 9 plus two second rounders, a third rounder, and a fourth rounder.

The only way such a trade could come to fruition would be if Schneider and Carroll were absolutely convinced Michigan pass rusher Aiden Hutchinson is the second-coming of Nick Bosa. Under such circumstances, landing an elite quarterback hunter might be worth the exorbitant cost to move up and acquire him. If such a deal did go down, the Seahawks would be out of commission for the next three rounds and only have three picks left, which would prevent them from addressing numerous holes on the roster. Since they aren't one or two players away from contending, it's safe to say this wouldn't be a wise move for a franchise in the midst of a rebuild.

Round (Pick) Player, Position, School Round 1 (2) Aiden Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan Round 5 (152) Max Mitchell, T, Louisiana Round 5 (153) Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama Round 7 (229) Abram Smith, RB, Baylor

Scenario 2: Seahawks trade picks 9, 40, and 41 to Texans for picks 3, 68, and 107

Net Trade Gain: -60 (Seattle gives up 682, Houston gives up 622)

In terms of realistic trade opportunities, the fun could start for Schneider as early as the third overall pick. The Texans have even more holes on their roster than the Seahawks and trading down to recoup a pair of early second round picks while retaining two first rounders could be appealing to general manager Nick Caserio.

Which player would warrant sliding up this far? Hutchinson obviously could be on the radar, but if Seattle wants to land a new franchise left tackle, North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu may be the best player in this class. An outstanding athlete for the position, he proved to be equally proficient in pass protection and run blocking for the Wolf Pack and plays with an edge, which would make him a perfect candidate to replace Duane Brown and start on day one.

Swinging a deal with the Texans to move up for Ekwonu that includes getting a third and fourth round pick back in return would be a far more suitable outcome than the previous trade with the Lions. Though the Seahawks wouldn't have any second round picks, they would still be able to add a talented pass rusher in Sam Williams as well as a cornerback in Cam Britt-Taylor on day two. As for the quarterback position, they take a flier on Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe and leave the door wide open to draft a signal caller next year.

Round (Pick) Player, Position, School Round 1 (3) Ikem Ekwonu, T, NC State Round 3 (68) Sam Williams, EDGE, Mississippi Round 3 (72) Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska Round 4 (107) Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati Round 4 (109) Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida Round 5 (152) Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky Round 5 (153) Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor Round 7 (229) Alec Lindstrom, C, Boston College

Scenario 3: Seahawks trade picks 9, 41, and 109 to Giants for pick 5 and 81

Net Trade Gain: -43 (Seattle gives up 565, New York gives up 522)

While paying up to slide into the top three would leave the Seahawks empty-handed in the second round, that's not the case in this scenario making a deal with the Giants, who have two top-10 selections. While retaining pick 41 in the second round as well as their third rounder, Schneider sends three picks to New York to jump into the top five for Alabama's Evan Neal, an athletic, massive 6-foot-7, 337-pound tackle who could slide right into the starting lineup on day one.

On top of trading up, without one of the top five quarterbacks remaining on the board, Schneider also made an additional trade in this mock to turn pick No. 40 into an additional fourth round pick used to draft speedy SMU receiver Danny Gray. Building the foundation for whenever it lands the franchise quarterback of the future, Seattle checked off several critical needs snagging Houston defensive end Logan Hall, Nebraska center Cam Jurgens, and Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor on day two.

Round (Pick) Player, Position, School Round 1 (5) Evan Neal, T, Alabama Round 2 (51) Logan Hall, EDGE, Houston Round 3 (72) Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee Round 3 (81) Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska Round 4 (101) Danny Gray, WR, SMU Round 5 (152) Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan Round 5 (153) Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State Round 7 (229) Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State

Scenario 4: Seahawks trade picks 9 and 41 to Panthers for picks 6, 137, and 149

Net Trade Gain: -56 (Seattle gives up 533, Carolina gives up 477)

Historically, the Seahawks haven't drafted a cornerback earlier than the third round during the Schneider/Carroll era, let alone trading up in the first one to draft one. But after allowing no touchdowns in his collegiate career, Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner may be the best prospect to enter the draft at the position since Jalen Ramsey. If he manages to slip past the Giants out of the top five selections, Schneider will dial up his friend Scott Fitterer and see if the two sides can hammer out a deal.

Since the Panthers currently don't have any second or third round picks, this scenario sets up nicely for Schneider to get a reasonable deal sliding up three spots. Along with snagging a potential All-Pro cornerback, the Seahawks also select their quarterback of the future in Sam Howell, who will have a shot to compete for the starting job right away against Drew Lock and Geno Smith. Additionally, two other needs are addressed with value-rich selections of tackle Rasheed Walker and edge rusher DeAngelo Malone in the third and fourth rounds.

What really sweetens the pot for this deal, however, are the two picks made with the day three selections acquired from Carolina. LSU linebacker Damone Clark likely would have been an early day two pick if not for injury and could start alongside Jordyn Brooks once healthy, while Nevada receiver Romeo Doubs was one of college football's best deep ball targets over the past two years and would be a fun complement to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Round (Pick) Player, Position, School Round 1 (6) Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Round 2 (40) Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina Round 3 (72) Rasheed Walker, T, Penn State Round 4 (109) DeAngelo Malone, EDGE, Western Kentucky Round 4 (137) Damone Clark, LB, LSU Round 5 (149) Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada Round 5 (152) Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati Round 5 (153) Dohnovan West, C, Arizona State Round 7 (229) Nick Grant, S, Virginia

Scenario 5: Seahawks trade picks 9, 41, 152 to Giants for pick 7 and 67

Net Trade Gain: -44 (Seattle gives up 545, New York gives up 501)

It remains to be seen if the Seahawks like any of the quarterbacks in this class enough to draft in the top 10. But if there's a prospect from this class that has enough upside to warrant being selected that early, it's Liberty's Malik Willis, who possesses a rocket arm, elite speed, and leadership intangibles. He's a raw talent who will need some time before he sees the field, but those tools could be too tantalizing for Schneider and Carroll to pass up.

While it's possible Willis could be available when the Seahawks are on the clock at ninth overall, the Falcons traded Matt Ryan earlier this offseason and could be in the market for a new signal caller themselves. If Schneider wants the dynamic dual threat quarterback bad enough, moving up two spots with the Giants may be the only way to ensure it happens. The compensation for the deal wouldn't be much different than scenario three, with the Seahawks giving up a fifth instead of a third round pick and the Giants yielding pick 67 instead of 81.

Along with tabbing Willis as their heir apparent for Russell Wilson, Schneider adds another top-10 talent in the second round selecting Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo, who was receiving top five buzz before injuring his Achilles tendon in a pro day workout. Though he might not be able to play in 2022, he's worth the risk at that stage given his immense upside. Meanwhile, Seattle also gets a potential day one starting tackle in Abraham Lucas in the third round as well as a future bell cow running back in Brian Robinson Jr. in the fourth round.