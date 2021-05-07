Analysis: Breaking Down New Seahawks CB Tre Brown With All Sooners

Seahawk Maven reporter Ty Dane Gonzalez sits down with John E. Hoover of All Sooners to discuss the Seahawks' new physical and speedy cornerback: Tre Brown out of Oklahoma.

After a small trade back with the Buccaneers from pick No. 129 to No. 137 in the fourth round, the Seahawks selected Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown. Initially thought to be too undersized to play outside in Seattle's scheme, head coach Pete Carroll says the speedster wasn't drafted to play in the slot.

What can fans expect from the 5-foot-9 Brown as an outside cornerback? John E. Hoover of All Sooners took some time to chat with me all about it. Watch the video above to hear what he has to say.